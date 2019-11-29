Daily Fantasy Football Week 13: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

So, your season-long fantasy league didn't unfold as you'd hoped. The fantasy playoffs are here and you're stuck in the loser bracket. That stinks, but thanks to the existence of daily fantasy games, you still have a chance to go for the glory here in Week 13.

Bye weeks are a thing of the past, but with three teams playing on Thursday, Sunday-Monday games are still going to feature a limited player pool.

Here, you'll find some of the top DFS options for FanDuel and DraftKings, along with price points for each. You'll also find a look at some of the top value plays, based on factors such as player health, projected role and matchup.

By combing a few top stars with a couple of sleeper options, you should be able to field the sort of lineup that outshines the one you left behind in your league.

Top Options for FanDuel, DraftKings

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: $8,700 FanDuel, $7,000 DraftKings

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: $8,600 FD, $7,400 DK

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: $8,100 FD, $6,500 DK

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: $11,000 FD, $10,500 DK

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: $8,600 FD, $7,6000 DK

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: $8,400 FD, $9,000 DK

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: $8,300 FD, $7,600 DK

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: $8,300 FD, $8,900 DK

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $8,200 FD, $7,700 DK

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: $7,100 FD, $7,200 DK

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: $7,000 FD, $6,700 DK

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: $6,900 FD, $6,100 DK

Be wary of taking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with his price tag. He's playing a red-hot brand of football and will add value with his running ability, but the San Francisco 49ers defense is a legitimately elite unit.

If you insist on spending big for a quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is the safer pick.

The 24-year-old and the Chiefs will be battling the rival Oakland Raiders and their 28th-ranked pass defense (266.8 yards per game allowed). Oakland is just a game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, and Mahomes and Co. should be looking to make a statement.

It is worth noting, though, that Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins did miss practice on Thursday.

If you're looking to spend big on a running back, there's nothing wrong with paying top dollar for Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey. He's a true dual-threat out of the backfield, as evidenced by the 64 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns he had in Week 12.

Washington and its 28th-ranked run defense (137.6 yards per game allowed) represent a prime matchup for the 23-year-old.

While Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins is typically fantasy gold, the matchup against the New England Patriots makes him a less attractive option in Week 13. Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper was held without a catch last week against New England. Guys like Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill are better options.

At tight end, you have the usual suspects at the top. You can't go wrong with Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Zach Ertz, though Ertz has the top matchup of the three.

The Eagles will host the Miami Dolphins, who rank just 22nd against the pass (252.7 yards per game allowed) but are even worse than that ranking suggests. Miami has surrendered a whopping 8.2 yards per pass attempt and has given up 26 passing touchdowns on the season.

Value Options for FanDuel, DraftKings

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets: $7,600 FanDuel, $6,100 DraftKings

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers: $7,200 FD, $5,500 DK

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: $5,400 FD, $4,700 DK

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers, $6,100 FD, $5,900 DK

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers: $6,800 FD, $6,800 DK

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: $6,599 FD, $5,100 DK

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans: $5,300 FD, $3,300 DK

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings: $5,100 FD, $3,200 DK

If you're looking to spend big on a running back or a wide receiver, you can save a few bucks at quarterback by starting New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold.

The second-year man is playing tremendous football right now—he has seven touchdowns and one pick in his past three games—and has a juicy matchup against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in pass defense, allowing 250.9 yards per game. As is the case with Miami, that number is misleading. The Bengals have allowed 9.0 yards per pass attempts and 16 touchdown passes this season.

Miami's run defense isn't misleading. The Dolphins rank 31st (148.2 yards per game allowed) and they really are that bad. Opponents have averaged 4.7 yards per carry against the Dolphins, which is why Eagles back Miles Sanders is a smart value play. He should be the focus of Philadelphia's backfield, as Jordan Howard is again in danger of being ruled out.

"It's day to day," head coach Doug Pederson said of Howard, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

At wide receiver, Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is a premier value play. The second-year receiver has emerged as a legit No. 1 receiver—he averaged 113 yards over his last three games—and he should again be the focal point of Carolina's passing attack.

If you're looking for a bottom-dollar value at tight end, Irv Smith Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings is an intriguing option. He's averaged four receptions over his last three games and has an underrated matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and their 29th-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards per game allowed).