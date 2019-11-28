NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 13 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We're down to the final five weeks of the regular season. Thanksgiving unofficially marks the point when teams shift into a higher gear with their eyes on the postseason.

One of Thursday's games will feature two clubs jockeying for position in their respective conferences. However, one squad's head coach has a little more at stake following a disappointing loss in Week 12.

Looking forward to Sunday, we could see a preview of a potential Super Bowl matchup as two legitimate contenders square off in the 1 p.m. ET window.

The Monday Night Football showdown also carries the playoff theme with current NFC wild-card holders clashing under the bright lights. The top-heavy conference may see some movement, so the winner of that game may have a shot to win their division.

If you plan to follow all the Week 13 action, take a look at the television coverage map provided by 506 Sports:

Now, let's get into the marquee matchups, starting with a high-pressure Thanksgiving contest.

Week 13 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Thursday, November 28

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Sunday, December 1

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New England Patriots at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, December 2

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Jason Garrett's Head-Coaching Seat Heating Up on Thanksgiving Day

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Following a 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones directly criticized his coaching staff because of a crucial first-quarter gaffe on special teams that led to the game's only touchdown:

In response to Jones' comments, head coach Jason Garrett delivered an even-keeled response Monday, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

"We always can coach better, we always can play better. That's the way we look at it. We can always learn from our experiences. Certainly there was some good things in the game we can build on and plenty of stuff we need to correct. As we go forward we have to get our eyes forward for this game on Thursday against the Bills."



This is the status quo from Garrett, but he's under a high-focus microscope in the last five weeks of the season. In his 10th year as the Cowboys head coach, the 53-year-old doesn't have long-term job security in the final term of his deal.

Garrett will likely need to reach the playoffs and win a game to keep his job, and that starts with a victory over the Buffalo Bills Thursday. On national television, in their traditional Turkey Day game, following a disappointing loss that drew Jones' ire, the Cowboys lead skipper can't afford to lose this contest.

On the opposite sideline, the Bills will come into AT&T Stadium with confidence, currently holding the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Buffalo has some cushion and are two games ahead of four 6-5 squads, but another victory will put them in a good position to claim a postseason spot with only four games left to play.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LIV Preview?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In the early slate of Sunday games, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will draw plenty of viewers.

Coming off a five-touchdown throwing performance, quarterback Lamar Jackson will attempt to break down San Francisco's No. 2 scoring defense. He could potentially pose a threat in one particular area, according to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa via NBCS Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

"We definitely went through dealing with the zone read a few times, and it hasn't gone great for us, so we've learned," Bosa said. "Hopefully we can correct it and be ready this week."

Along with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Jackson leads the league in passing touchdowns (24). In addition to six scores on the ground, he has the most rushing yards (876) on his team.

The 49ers have struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Wilson and Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray were able to move the ball on San Francisco's defense in all three division games. The former threw for 232 yards, ran for 53 yards and came away with a victory. The latter threw for a combined four touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes in the season series.

On the flip side, the 49ers will pose a threat to the Ravens front seven. Baltimore's defensive coordinator Don Martindale may want to dial back on blitzes against the league's No. 2 ground attack. If his unit is too aggressive at the line of scrimmage, San Francisco's ball-carriers may have space to run in head coach Kyle Shanahan's zone run-blocking scheme.

The Ravens and 49ers field top-five scoring offenses and defenses, which sounds like a must-see matchup between Super Bowl contenders.

NFL Wild-Card Teams Go Head-to-Head on Monday Night Football Stage

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Currently, the Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings hold the NFC wild-card spots. Both teams have a shot to take over their respective divisions if the 49ers and Green Bay Packers lose Sunday.

For now, the clubs have some breathing room in the playoff picture as the Los Angeles Rams, who rank seventh in the conference, dropped to 6-5 after an eye-opening 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Last year, the Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after a 21-7 Monday night loss to the Seahawks. This time around, Minnesota is a much different team, relying heavily on the ground attack, which ranks fourth and features the league's third-best rusher (1,017) in Dalvin Cook.

The Seahawks have also changed a bit from last year. Their offense has more balance with Wilson in the MVP conversation. He's thrown for 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Minnesota's 20th-ranked pass defense will have to slow down Tyler Lockett, rookie second-rounder DK Metcalf, Josh Gordon and tight end Jacob Hollister, who's been productive after Will Dissly landed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

The Seahawks ground attack remains potent, listing sixth league-wide, but head coach Pete Carroll may tweak his running backs' workloads in this contest:

Last week, running back Chris Carson lost his fourth fumble for the season, and Rashaad Penny finished the game with 14 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown. Based on Carroll's comments, the Vikings will probably see the tailbacks split the rushing workload Monday.

If these two clubs secure wild-card spots, the winner of this matchup could draw the division leader with the worst record, which will likely come out of the NFC East between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys. Minnesota has a victory over both of those squads. Seattle beat the Eagles on the road last week.