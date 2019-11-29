Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 6

I typically live by a general rule of staying away from players on bad teams whenever possible, especially heading into the final stretch of the season.

That sentence is written below a picture of Sam Bradford, quarterback of the 4-7 New York Jets. Does that make me a hypocrite?

Well, the Jets should be considered a bad team, but they were looking a lot worse at 1-7. They're riding a three-game win streak heading into this weekend, and Darnold has been an important part of that recent run. He could also be a key part of your run to the fantasy playoffs.

The same could be said for Mike Gesicki.

Unlike the Jets, the Miami Dolphins are 2-9 and don't have much of an exciting future...unless we are talking about Gesicki. Injuries and trades have decimated the Dolphins offense, so the tight end has stepped into a bigger role and done well. While he hasn't thrived against the highest quality opportunities, Gesicki has been busy. Sometimes that's enough.

In last week's Your Fantasy Fire Drill, I covered quarterbacks to stream for the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 14-16). On this week's episode, I'll hit three defenses to consider during that stretch. Some of the players discussed in this article could stick on your roster, but as always, we're focused on those who are in a good position to help you for just this week.