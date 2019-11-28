NFL Week 13 Picks: Predictions and Vegas Odds Before Thanksgiving Games

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Are you ready for a few days of football? Thanks to a triple-header of Thanksgiving games, fans will be treated to two full days of NFL action to go with Monday Night Football in Week 13. This, of course, means more opportunities to watch and plenty of chances to do a little wagering.

Things kick off with three pivotal Thursday matchups. The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in the early afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Buffalo Bills in the late-afternoon slot and the New Orleans Saints will visit the Atlanta Falcons in the nightcap.

With the Bears still technically alive in the wild-card race at 5-6, all three of these games have potential playoff implications.

Here, you'll find the latest news and injury buzz for Thursday's games, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, as well as score predictions for the entire Week 13 slate.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (-4, 37 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chicago 23-17

Buffalo Bills (+6.5, 46.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 27-22

New Orleans Saints (-7, 48.5) at Atlanta Falcons: New Orleans 31-20

Cleveland Browns (-2, 39.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Cleveland 17-16

Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 45) at New York Giants: Green Bay 28-18

New York Jets (-3.5, 41) at Cincinnati Bengals: New York 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles (-10, 45) at Miami Dolphins: Philadelphia 29-23

San Francisco 49ers (+6, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 24-22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 48) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 26-22

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 23-20

Washington Redskins (+10, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 25-13

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 39) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 20-18

Oakland Raiders (+10, 51.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-26

New England Patriots (-3, 45) at Houston Texans: New England 22-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 50) at Seattle Seahawks: Minnesota 28-26

Blough Expected to Start for Detroit



The Lions are already without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford due to a back injury. Now Jeff Driskel has a hamstring injury, which may leave Detroit starting third-stringer David Blough on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Blough is expected to get the start:

This obviously isn't the best news for the Lions, who have lost three in a row with Stafford out of the lineup. It is, however, good news for those looking to capitalize on a narrow point spread by backing Chicago.

Blough, an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, has never taken an NFL snap.

Morse May Be Out for Buffalo

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

While he still has a chance to play, the Bills may be without starting center Mitch Morse against Dallas. He and wide receiver Robert Foster are questionable, according to Jon Scott of Spectrum News. Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe will miss his second straight game:

Not having Morse would be a significant blow to a Bills team looking to challenge Dallas' 15th-ranked run defense. If the Bills are able to run consistently against the Cowboys they should be able to control the tempo of the game and keep Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense off the field. If they cannot, a lot of pressure will be on second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Morse has started all 11 games at center for Buffalo and has helped spring the league's fifth-ranked rushing attack (139.2 yards per game).

Julio Jones Uncertain for Falcons, Hooper Out

The Falcons thumped the Saints 26-9 the last time the two NFC South rivals met. However, they could struggle to repeat the process in the rematch because they may be without star wide receiver Julio Jones, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Jones did not participate in practice on Tuesday and will likely be a game-time decision.

"The reason for that is to make sure that he's got strength of the ability to use his shoulder," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "If he has that, then we let him go."

Tight end Austin Hooper has already been ruled out with an MCL sprain. The Falcons recently promoted tight end Carson Meier from the practice squad, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com.

On a positive note, the Falcons should have starting running back Devonta Freeman (foot) in the lineup following a two-game absence.