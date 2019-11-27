Derek Carr Responds to Ex-Raiders HC Jack Del Rio Criticism of Cold Weather Play

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn't seem to take kindly to former head coach Jack Del Rio's comments regarding his play.

Per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee, Carr was asked Del Rio's belief that he doesn't perform well in cold-weather games.

"Jack was with there with me a couple of those times," he said. "I used to think this was a team game. Yes. It's all my fault, and I take full responsibility."

After seeing Carr's comments, Del Rio issued a response on Twitter: "It is definitely a team game and I'm hoping DC comes thru, plays well and helps his team earn a piece of 1st place in the AFC west! But the fact remains he hasn't played well in cold weather."

ESPN's Trey Wingo tweeted stats from the four games Carr has started when the temperature at kickoff was below 40 degrees:

Del Rio and Carr went 25-23 during their three seasons together in Oakland from 2015-17. The Raiders made the playoffs in 2016 with a 12-4 record, but Carr's season ended in Week 16, when he suffered a broken fibula against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 28-year-old signal-caller is attempting to lead the Raiders back to the postseason this year. They are one of four AFC teams competing for the No. 6 seed with a 6-5 record and will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.