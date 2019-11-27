NFL Week 13 Picks: Game Props, Over/Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If you're a fan of the NFL, Thanksgiving week is one of the best of the year. With three games on Thursday, there will be two full days of games to go with the usual Monday night finale.

And this year's Thanksgiving schedule is really good.

From Thursday's battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills to Monday's showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, there are playoff-caliber matchups galore.

For those seeking a little side action with their stuffing, there's plenty to get excited about too. Here, you'll find some of the most intriguing props for Thursday's games, along with score predictions and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars for the entire slate.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (-3.5, 38 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chicago 23-17

Buffalo Bills (+6.5, 46.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 27-22

New Orleans Saints (-7, 48.5) at Atlanta Falcons: New Orleans 31-20

Cleveland Browns (-2, 39.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Cleveland 17-16

Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 46) at New York Giants: Green Bay 28-18

New York Jets (-3.5, 41) at Cincinnati Bengals: New York 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 45.5) at Miami Dolphins: Philadelphia 29-23

San Francisco 49ers (+6, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 24-22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 48.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 26-22

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 23-20

Washington Redskins (+10, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 25-13

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 47.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 39) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 20-18

Oakland Raiders (+10, 51.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-26

New England Patriots (-3, 45) at Houston Texans: New England 22-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 50.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Minnesota 28-26

WR Allen Robinson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Thursday's first game has the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears. One enticing prop found at Oddschecker has an over/under for Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson of 69.5 yards. While consistency isn't Robinson's biggest asset—he had 131 receiving yards last week, 15 the week before—the over is a favorable option here.

For starters, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may be forced to rely heavily on Robinson to move the ball through the air. The Bears have tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve and appear unlikely to have wideout Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) on Thursday.

Robinson also has a favorable matchup against a Detroit secondary that has allowed 275.5 passing yards per game. Only two teams have allowed more this season, so Chicago should be focused on attacking via the pass.

QB Josh Allen Over 36.5 Rushing Yards

Another interesting prop from Oddschecker involves Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and an over/under of 36.5 rushing yards. While this would be a high over/under for most quarterbacks, it isn't for Allen, who has 387 this season. He should be encouraged to run Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Sure, be careful, be smart, but somebody is crazy if they say don't run as much he is great at it," NFL Media's Gil Brandt told WGR 550.

Allen has topped 37 rushing yards in two of his last three games and has averaged 46 during that span. He'll have a good chance of topping it again, as the Cowboys rank a modest 15th against the run (104.8 yards per game allowed).

RB Alvin Kamara Over 47.5 Receiving Yards

Thursday's nightcap has the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South rematch. The most inviting over/under from Oddschecker is 47.5 receiving yards for running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is regularly a focal point of the Saints' passing attack, and he ranks second on the team with 60 receptions. Only wideout Michael Thomas has more. Unlike many running backs, though, Kamara isn't just a late-look outlet receiver. He tends to do quite a bit after the catch.

This season, Kamara has averaged 7.0 yards per reception and just under 47 receiving yards per game. He's reached 47 in each of his last three outings. He caught eight passes for 50 yards the last time the Saints met the Falcons.

While Atlanta's defense has been better since the bye week, the Falcons still rank 27th in pass defense (266.4 yards per game allowed). Expect Kamara to reach 48 receiving yards on Thursday.