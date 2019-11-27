Fantasy Football Week 13 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There is still more than a quarter of the 2019 NFL season remaining, but for fantasy football enthusiasts, it's playoff time. With bye weeks a thing of the past, many season-long leagues will begin their postseasons in Week 13.

If your league is one of them, this means that it's win-or-go-home time.

Identifying the right starting lineup is more important than ever because there's no correcting things next week if you lose. Here you'll find best projected plays at each position—based on factors like projected role, player health and matchup—along with some potential waiver-wire sleepers to target for the postseason.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

10. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

11. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

12. Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleeper: Sam Darnold, New York Jets

When looking at the matchups, there aren't many more favorable than the one for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets will be traveling to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season.

Cincinnati ranks 21st against the pass, allowing 250.9 yards per game, but even that number is deceiving. Teams often eschew the pass in order to take advantage of the Bengals' league-worst run defense. They have allowed 9.0 yards per pass attempt—the highest average in the NFL.

The Bengals have also surrendered 16 passing touchdowns while producing just five interceptions and 16 sacks. To put it bluntly, Darnold should be in for a stellar day unless he falls flat on his own.

If you're looking for a streaming option, Darnold is worth the add. He's available in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

7. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

10. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

13. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

15. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

17. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

18. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

19. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

20. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Sleeper: Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will once again be without starting running back Marlon Mack in Week 13. This means that Jonathan Williams, who racked up 104 rushing yards against the Houston Texans in Week 12, is an obvious add if available.

"I think we have seen that he is able to carry the load—have 20 carries and be able to protect the football," offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said of Williams, per Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire.

Landing Williams could be tough, however, as he's owned in 64 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros. If you're in need of a running back or flex option, Nyheim Hines might be an easier pickup. He's available in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues.

While Hines isn't going to be a workhorse against the Tennessee Titans the way that Williams could be, he's valuable in deeper point-per-reception formats. He had two receptions and 61 total yards in Week 12 and has averaged roughly 35 yards and three receptions this season.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

8. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

11. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

12. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

13. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

15. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

18. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

19. John Brown, Buffalo Bills

20. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Sleeper: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears

While it's been tough to rely on a Chicago Bears pass-catcher this season, Anthony Miller is a prime pickup for Week 13. He's coming off a six-catch, 77-yard performance and has one of the more favorable matchups of the week.

The Detroit Lions rank 30th in pass defense (275.5 yards per game allowed) and have surrendered 22 passing touchdowns this season.

Miller could be a primary piece of the passing attack this week as well. Fellow wideout Taylor Gabriel (concussion) was a non-participant in practice on Tuesday, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Focus, which suggests he'll be unavailable for Thursday's game.

With tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve and with Adam Shaheen missing practice with a foot injury, Chicago will likely be short on pass-catchers this week.

Miller is available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 40ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

8. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets

10. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Sleeper: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not yet activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, though he has been back at practice and designated for return. This means that he might not be available for this week's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, it's worth picking up Njoku for the remainder of the postseason if you don't have a top tight end and have the bench space. He is a high-end mismatch when healthy—he had 56 receptions and 639 yards last season—and has a very favorable schedule upcoming.

After Pittsburgh, the Browns will play the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, who rank 21st and 32nd against the pass, respectively.

Njoku is worth a flier and available in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Kickers

1. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints

2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

4. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

5. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

7. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals

8. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots

10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers

Defense/Special Teams

1. Carolina Panthers

2. New York Jets

3. Chicago Bears

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Green Bay Packers

6. New England Patriots

7. Cleveland Browns

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

10. New Orleans Saints