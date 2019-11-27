NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 13 Super Bowl Odds, Standings, Playoff Projections

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Even after 12 weeks of NFL action, It's difficult to tell who the best team in the NFL currently is. The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers share a league-best 10-1 record, but both have been beaten by conference rivals—a division rival, in the latter's case.

While identifying the very best team is tough, we do have a fairly accurate idea of who is and who isn't a legitimate contender. Three teams—the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins—have even been officially eliminated from the postseason.

Here, you'll find the top Super Bowl odds from Caesars and the divisional standings, along with power rankings for every team.

Top Super Bowl Odds, Week 13

New England Patriots 7-2

Baltimore Ravens: 7-2

New Orleans Saints 4-1

San Francisco 49ers 5-1

Kansas City Chiefs 10-1

Seattle Seahawks 10-1

Minnesota Vikings 13-1

Green Bay Packers 18-1

Dallas Cowboys 18-1

Buffalo Bills 30-1

Week 13 Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New England Patriots

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Houston Texans

11. Dallas Cowboys

12. Indianapolis Colts

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Tennessee Titans

15. Oakland Raiders

16. Philadelphia Eagles

17. Carolina Panthers

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Cleveland Browns

20. Chicago Bears

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Arizona Cardinals

25. New York Jets

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. Detroit Lions

28. Denver Broncos

29. New York Giants

30. Miami Dolphins

31. Washington Redskins

32. Cincinnati Bengals

1. Baltimore Ravens

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

While the Baltimore Ravens do not have the best record in the AFC, they do have a good shot at finishing with it. They are playing their best football at the right time—they haven't lost since Week 4—and are the team to hand the Patriots their one loss.

The Ravens only need a slight slip from New England to claim the top spot in the conference.

Baltimore also has the sort of foundation that can win consistently in the postseason. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have a balanced, yet explosive offense that has been incredibly difficult to contain. Their run-first approach—they average 210.5 rushing yards per game—should prove effective in January.

The Ravens also sport a steadily improving defense, one that has allowed an average of just 18.4 points per game. Baltimore has beaten its last four opponents by the combined score of 172-46, and no team is more dangerous right now.

4. New Orleans Saints

The Seattle Seahawks (9-2) have handed the 49ers their lone loss of the season, but the New Orleans Saints might be an even bigger threat in the conference. Unlike Seattle, the Saints don't need the 49ers to slip up in order to secure a first-round playoff bye.

New Orleans can actually clinch the NFC South in Week 13 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints have all the pieces needed to contend for a title. They have a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, a productive backfield duo in Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, a No. 1 receiver in Michael Thomas, an elite pass-rusher in Cameron Jordan and a top-10 overall defense (321.3 yards per game allowed).

While the Super Bowl is a realistic possibility, the Saints need to focus on beating the Falcons first. The last time they met, Atlanta pulled off a surprising 26-9 blowout upset.

"We have to focus on going in and getting this game, against a good Atlanta team that we already took an 'L' from earlier this season," tight end Jared Cook said, via the team's official website.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

While teams like the Patriots, 49ers, Ravens and Saints are vying for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, the Bengals are gunning for a different prize. As the league's lone winless team, Cincinnati has the inside track at the first pick in the 2020 draft.

While tanking for the first pick may not have been an original goal for the Bengals, it should be one now. The postseason is out of the question, and grabbing a premier prospect like Joe Burrow or Chase Young could help set Cincinnati up for the future.

However, the Bengals aren't going to simply give up on the season, at least not publicly. They're turning back to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after giving rookie Ryan Finley a three-game audition.

"It's in the best interest of the football team to do this and get Andy back out there," head coach Zac Taylor said, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Going back to Dalton may give the Bengals a better chance of avoiding the 0-16 stigma, but winning is not in the best interest of the franchise at this point.

NFL Standings



AFC East



New England Patriots 10-1

Buffalo Bills 8-3

New York Jets 4-7

Miami Dolphins 2-9

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 9-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5

Cleveland Browns 5-6

Cincinnati Bengals 0-11

AFC South

Houston Texans 7-4

Indianapolis Colts 6-5

Tennessee Titans 6-5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-7

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 7-4

Oakland Raiders 6-5

Los Angeles Chargers 4-7

Denver Broncos 3-8

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 6-5

Philadelphia Eagles 5-6

New York Giants 2-9

Washington Redskins 2-9

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 8-3

Minnesota Vikings 8-3

Chicago Bears 5-6

Detroit Lions 3-7-1

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 9-2

Carolina Panthers 5-6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-7

Atlanta Falcons 3-8

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 10-1

Seattle Seahawks 9-2

Los Angeles Rams 6-5

Arizona Cardinals 3-7-1