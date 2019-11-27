Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Just because the fantasy football playoffs are either here or right around the corner doesn't mean the weekly research can stop for fantasy owners.

Although a fantasy football team may be good enough to reach the playoffs, that doesn't mean the players who got the owner there are still going to be the best choices to play each week. Some weeks, there are going to be sleepers who are better options because of hot streaks or favorable matchups.

Heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, here's a look at position rankings and some top sleepers to consider starting this week.

Quarterbacks

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Oakland Raiders

2. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. San Francisco 49ers

3. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Minnesota Vikings

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston at Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Los Angeles Rams

6. New York Giants QB Daniel Jones vs. Green Bay Packers

7. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz at Miami Dolphins

8. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at New York Giants

9. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Atlanta Falcons

10. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at Dallas Cowboys

11. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. Buffalo Bills

12. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Houston Texans

Sleeper: Sam Darnold, New York Jets QB

Right now, it's a good option to start players who are facing the Bengals—a team allowing an NFL-worst 417.3 total yards per game during their 0-11 start. But Darnold is a fantasy sleeper this week for more reasons than that.

Darnold has been playing well of late, and he's passed for seven touchdowns and rushed for two more over the Jets' last three games while throwing only one interception during that stretch. His most impressive showing may have been this past Sunday, when he went 20-for-29 for 315 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in New York's upset win over Oakland.

Because Darnold is available in a lot of fantasy leagues, he could be the boost that an owner needs to either get into the playoffs or make a deep run, especially for those who may not have one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks on their roster.

Not only is Darnold a sleeper this week, but he has another favorable matchup the week after when the Jets take on the Dolphins. He's an addition who could provide a two-week boost as a sleeper.

Running Backs

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Washington Redskins

2. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at Seattle Seahawks

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Atlanta Falcons

5. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Green Bay Packers

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. Buffalo Bills

7. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at Pittsburgh Steelers

8. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell at Cincinnati Bengals

9. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs at Kansas City Chiefs

10. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley at Arizona Cardinals

11. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at Indianapolis Colts

12. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at New York Giants

13. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings

14. Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders at Miami Dolphins

15. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Chargers

16. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. New York Jets

17. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram vs. San Francisco 49ers

18. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon at Denver Broncos

19. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman vs. New Orleans Saints

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleeper: Derrius Guice, Washington Redskins RB

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Guice's NFL career hasn't started the way that he, the Redskins or Washington fans had hoped. After missing all of last season due to injury, Guice played in this year's season opener but was out injured for the next eight.

But this week will be Guice's third straight in action for the Redskins, and it could be an opportunity for him to have his best showing yet.

The Panthers rank 27th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 127.5 yards on the ground per game. That should give Guice the opportunity to capitalize on his touches, which he'll surely continue to receive after getting the ball at least eight times each of the past two weeks.

Guice's only NFL touchdown is a receiving score in Week 11 vs. the Jets. There's a good chance he could notch his first rushing touchdown this week and potentially even break out, so he's a solid sleeper fantasy option.

Wide Receivers

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Atlanta Falcons

2. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Oakland Raiders

3. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at New York Giants

4. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Houston Texans

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen at Seattle Seahawks

8. Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. New Orleans Saints

10. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. New England Patriots

11. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. Minnesota Vikings

12. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Washington Redskins

13. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at Arizona Cardinals

14. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson at Detroit Lions

15. Buffalo Bills WR John Brown at Dallas Cowboys

16. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. Buffalo Bills

17. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry at Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs at Seattle Seahawks

19. Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton vs. Los Angeles Chargers

20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans

Sleeper: A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans WR

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Brown has struggled to string solid games together, proving inconsistent in his rookie season for the Titans.

However, Brown has a lot of potential. That was evident this past Sunday when he had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars.

Despite his inability to be a consistent fantasy option this season, Brown has a lot of sleeper potential in the Titans' matchup against the Colts this week. He's a physical receiver who should match up well against Indianapolis' secondary, making it a strong possibility that he could be on the favorable side of the boom-or-bust spectrum.

If fantasy owners are needing a solid receiver to plug into their flex spot this week, Brown is going to be one of the better options who is available in many leagues.

Tight Ends

1. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at Baltimore Ravens

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Oakland Raiders

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Miami Dolphins

4. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller at Kansas City Chiefs

5. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry at Denver Broncos

6. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. New Orleans Saints

7. New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. Green Bay Packers

8. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. San Francisco 49ers

9. New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook at Atlanta Falcons

10. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Washington Redskins

Sleeper: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers TE

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Olsen has only two touchdowns this season, and they both came in the same game—a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.

But Olsen is a talented tight end who seems poised to break through and get back into the end zone soon. He's still been heavily involved in the Panthers' offense during his scoring drought, as he's had at least five receptions each of the last three weeks and received at least five targets in each of the last four.

The Redskins are having a tough season, and part of that has been due to their defense underperforming. That makes it a strong possibility that Olsen could end his touchdown drought, scoring in what could be a strong day for the Panthers' offense.