Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bye weeks are over. Every team has had a week off, so all 32 teams will be in action in Week 13.

It's a crucial week for fantasy football owners, as it's likely either the first week of the playoffs or the final week of the regular season, depending on different league schedules. But it remains important for owners to make the right start/sit decisions for the players on their roster.

Here are some players that fantasy owners should consider starting in their flex spot, as well as a few who should sit on their bench, in Week 13.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Williams vs. Tennessee Titans

With Marlon Mack out again this week due to a hand injury, Jonathan Williams is going to carry the heavy workload out of the Colts' backfield. And that means he could be in line for another big game after his above-average production the last two weeks.

The 25-year-old has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of Indianapolis' last two games, going for 116 yards against the Jaguars and 104 yards and a touchdown vs. the Texans this past Sunday.

Because Williams is playing as an every-down back for the Colts—and exceeding expectations—he's a must-start player for fantasy owners who either already have him on their roster or can still add him from the waiver wire.

If the Arkansas product doesn't hit the 100-yard mark again, he'll likely at least get into the end zone and have a solid showing.

Sit 'Em: Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings

There are two reasons why Chris Carson isn't a smart play this week: the Vikings' defense and fellow Seattle running back Rashaad Penny.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing only 94.2 yards on the ground per game. If the Seahawks are going to win their fifth straight game, they may have to go through the air or give the Vikings some different looks.

This past Sunday, Carson had only eight carries for 26 yards vs. the Eagles. With the 25-year-old not getting much going, the Seahawks turned to Penny, who had his best game of the year by rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

There's a strong chance Seattle turns to Penny if Carson struggles again, which seems a strong possibility due to Minnesota's tough defense.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: New York Jets WR Robby Anderson at Cincinnati Bengals

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Robby Anderson has been an inconsistent fantasy option this season, but two of his three touchdowns have come in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old had four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' win over the Raiders. It was the first time since Week 8 that he had more than two catches in a game.

Although Anderson has been a risky play, he has a favorable matchup this week against the Bengals, who are allowing an NFL-worst 417.3 total yards per game. They're the only winless team in the league, and the Jets should be poised for a big offensive day on the road.

Expect Anderson to get involved, as it seems likely he could catch a deep ball or two and put up some big yardage. That makes the Temple product a solid flex option this week.

Sit 'Em: Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks at Arizona Cardinals

The Rams will have a better offensive showing this week than they did Monday night, when they scored only six points in a home loss to the Ravens. But there are reasons to believe Cooks won't be the main reason for that.

The Cardinals are allowing an NFL-worst 297.5 passing yards per game, but they also have top cornerback Patrick Peterson on their defense. And it's likely he will be covering Cooks for much of game, which could make it difficult for the 26-year-old to get things going.

Cooks returned from a concussion and had only two receptions for 32 yards against the Ravens. But even before he missed two games, his production level wasn't the same as last year as he had only eight total receptions from Weeks 5-8.

There will be some Rams receivers worth putting in fantasy lineups, such as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Expect that duo to have big games while the Oregon State product has another quiet showing.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen vs. Washington Redskins

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Olsen has notched at least five receptions in each of the Panthers' last three games after being heavily targeted by quarterback Kyle Allen. However, he hasn't scored a touchdown since getting into the end zone twice in Week 3.

There's a good chance that drought ends on Sunday, though. The Redskins have allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL this season, as their defense has been lackluster after entering the year with high expectations.

Olsen should easily rack up some yards, as he has the past few games, and scoring a touchdown will make him one of the better fantasy options at tight end this week.

Sit 'Em: Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald vs. Cleveland Browns

McDonald hasn't been a strong fantasy option for a while, and that's not going to change with the Steelers turning to a new starting quarterback.

Mason Rudolph has been benched and Devlin Hodges will be leading Pittsburgh's offense moving forward, beginning with Sunday's home matchup against Cleveland. But last week, when Hodges replaced Rudolph against the Bengals, McDonald was only targeted once all game, which led to a one-yard reception.

The 29-year-old hasn't had more than 40 yards in a game this season. Don't expect him to break out this week and find another streaming option at tight end.