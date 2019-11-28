NFL Youngsters Who Have Shed the Bust Label in 2019

0 of 6

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The bust label isn't an easy one to shake.

This applies to all sports but is especially pertinent in the NFL. There are only 16 games per season for players to get it right, and the draft is arguably bigger than the Super Bowl.

Fans expect instant gratification, but some draftees just take longer. Sometimes a supposed bust just needs a few years, or injuries have gotten in his way. Other times, a scheme change or a change of scenery moves someone out of the bust realm.

These are the players who previously flirted with the bust label but have managed to wiggle free of its grasp in 2019.