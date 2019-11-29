Top Young WWE and AEW Stars Who Need More Air Time

Top Young WWE and AEW Stars Who Need More Air TimeNovember 29, 2019
Regardless of which brand wrestling fans support, one of the biggest winners in the war between All Elite Wrestling and WWE is the group of young stars getting opportunities they otherwise might not have been had.
While many wrestlers have the chance to shine, others still deserve to be showcased more.
Superstars such as Cameron Grimes, Bea Priestley, Sonny Kiss and Liv Morgan have all proved to have the ability in the ring and as a character to earn a spot in a marquee storyline, but they simply haven't been given the opportunities.
Here are the top young performers in WWE and AEW who need to be showcased more in the future.
Cameron Grimes
There are few male talents on the NXT roster with as much experience and upside at such a young age as Cameron Grimes. The 26-year-old has a tremendous future, but he should have more time on NXT programming each week.
With an outlaw-country persona and a brutal in-ring style reminiscent of someone twice his size, he is one of the genuinely unique personalities on NXT and a Superstar the company could build a division around for the next decade.
Instead, Grimes hasn’t been seen on NXT TV in over a month. While a victory over Tyler Bate was a great start, any momentum gained from it was lost in recent weeks by not even mentioning his name.
If NXT officials are too hung up on Undisputed Era to give other Superstars a shot in the spotlight, maybe it’s time for Grimes to bring his talents to the cruiserweight division and show why he was one of the bright stars in Impact Wrestling for years.
Bea Priestley
The AEW women's roster continues to get better as the company finds its stride, but the lack of Bea Priestley on television is a major mistake. There are few stars with as much upside on the AEW roster as the former Stardom champion.
Priestley has already built a name for herself at just 23 years old, but she only had one match on Dynamite thus far. As one of the most popular female gaijin wrestlers in Japan, AEW is missing the boat by not promoting her more.
The last time wrestling fans saw Priestley on AEW programming was taking a loss to Britt Baker on the Full Gear preshow and having her hair cut off by Awesome Kong. It’s about time one of the truly fearless Superstars in the women's division stepped up and got payback.
An angry Bea Priestley is a dangerous one.
Sonny Kiss
When Sonny Kiss turns 26 in December, he will still be one of the youngest and brightest up-and-coming stars on AEW. With top names like Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn taking a shining to the popular performer, the sky is the limit.
Many fans were first introduced to him through Lucha Underground, but he has quickly become one of the hottest commodities in the business since signing with AEW.
From his entrance at Fight For the Fallen with the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders to his entertaining interaction with Gunn during the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, every time fans see Kiss, he leaves a positive impression.
While he has been shining on AEW Dark, it's time for him to break out on Dynamite. Instead of trying to attack the roster alone, Kiss should be teaming with Rhodes in a duo seen previously on the YouTube show.
The two wrestlers would be instant championship contenders and could become one of the most popular pairings in the business.
Liv Morgan
After the breakup of The Riott Squad, Liv Morgan has been an afterthought. Since taking part in the women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, she has taken part in one televised singles match since.
At just 25 years old, the future is there for the taking for Morgan.
There was speculation that she would eventually return with a new gimmick and persona, with some rumors suggesting she would eventually join "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and be part of the Firefly Fun House.
Morgan has grown as a performer in the ring and on the mic, so the hope is that when she returns—no matter which gimmick she has—the talented young star will finally be given the chance to shine.
