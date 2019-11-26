Week 13 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The 13th week of the NFL season has arrived. For fantasy football enthusiasts, this means two things: bye weeks are a thing of the past, and the playoffs are here in most season-long leagues.

While not having byes to navigate makes things easier for fantasy managers, it doesn't mean that they should completely ignore the waiver wire. It's win-or-go-home time, and every opportunity to improve your starting lineup should be explored. It's also important to keep an eye out for future handcuffs on the wire. The last thing you want is to be ousted from the postseason because of an injury.

Here, you'll find some of the top waiver-wire targets and drops for Week 13, along with a look at some potential handcuffs for the postseason.

Oh, and don't forget that six teams—the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons—are playing on Thursday, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Do not forget to set your lineups before then.

Top Week 13 Waiver-Wire Adds

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Benny Snell Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

If you've reached the postseason by streaming quarterbacks, it's worth taking a hard look at the New York Jets' Sam Darnold. The former USC star is coming off an impressive 315-yard, two-touchdown performance and is playing the best football of his young NFL career.

"I think as you continue to play and, with experience, you continue to learn the offense, and you continue to feel really good about the plays that we are running and we start to get in a really good rhythm," Darnold said, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

Darnold has passed for seven touchdowns and just one interception over his last three games. This week, he'll go up against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that ranks 21st against the pass (250.9 yards per game allowed).

According to FantasyPros, Darnold is available in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Top Week 13 Drops

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

Josh Gordon, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Bengals receiver Auden Tate has been a low-end fantasy option for much of the season, but with bye weeks out of the way, he's worth dropping.

While Tate has averaged just over three receptions per game, he hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 8 and hasn't found the end zone since Week 5. His numbers aren't likely to jump in Week 13, even with the Bengals turning back to veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback.

The issue for Tate and the Bengals is that the Jets are no longer the favorable matchup they were earlier this season. New York is on a three-game winning streak and has tightened up its defense considerable.

Against the Oakland Raiders in Week 12, the Jets allowed a mere three points and just 147 passing yards. They also produced seven sacks and an interception. While Dalton is likely an upgrade over rookie Ryan Finley, he is going to find it hard to hook up with Tate on any sort of consistent basis.

Future Handcuff Targets

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is worth a look as both a handcuff and as a middle-tier starting option. He can be considered a handcuff because star wide receiver Julio Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury.

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Jones was limited to 49 offensive snaps in Week 12 and was a non-participant in Monday's practice. With Atlanta playing on a short week, the injury could be an issue.

However, Gage has value even if Jones does play. The 2018 sixth-round pick out of LSU has emerged as Atlanta's No. 3 receiver in the wake of the Mohamed Sanu trade and has been productive in recent weeks. Gage caught eight receptions for 76 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week and had 21 receptions over his last four games.

Gage is available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.