NFL Predictions Week 13: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

The 12th week of the 2019 NFL season was a wild one. The Houston Texans took control of the AFC South, the New England Patriots held off the Dallas Cowboys for their 10th win and the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens both earned blowout wins over quality opponents.

While there are still plenty of questions with just over a quarter of the season remaining, the best teams seem to finally be separating themselves from the pack.

That trend should continue here in Week 13, though with several tough matchups for perceived contenders, it's going to be difficult. Of the 16 games on the schedule, 10 will feature at least one team with a winning record—two on Thanksgiving Thursday—and six will have winning squads on both sides.

How might Week 13 unfold? Here, you'll find score predictions for every game, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and a look at two of the week's biggest matchups.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (-3, 39 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chicago 23-17

Buffalo Bills (+7, 45) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 27-22

New Orleans Saints (-7, 49) at Atlanta Falcons: New Orleans 31-20

Cleveland Browns (-2, 39.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Cleveland 17-16

Green Bay Packers (-6.5, 46) at New York Giants: Green Bay 28-18

New York Jets (-3.5, 40.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New York 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles (-9, 45.5) at Miami Dolphins: Philadelphia 29-23

San Francisco 49ers (+5, 45) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 24-22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 49) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville 26-22

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 23-20

Washington Redskins (+10, 40) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 25-13

Los Angeles Rams (-3, 46) at Arizona Cardinals: Arizona 27-23

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 39) at Denver Broncos: Los Angeles 20-18

Oakland Raiders (+10, 51.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-26

New England Patriots (-3, 45) at Houston Texans: New England 22-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 49) at Seattle Seahawks: Minnesota 28-26

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The fact that the 49ers-Ravens matchup is an afternoon game is a testament to the quality of this week's matchups. This should be one of the most exciting and competitive games of the week, though San Francisco has opened as a sizable underdog.

While San Francisco and Baltimore are similar teams—both are built to win with the running game and with defense—there is a huge difference at the quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo is a high-end game-manager, while Lamar Jackson is probably the front-runner for league MVP.

Jackson has been incredible this season, both as a runner and as a passer. He has 2,247 passing yards to go with 876 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. He has turned the ball over just five times. In short, he's redefining what it means to be an elite signal-caller in the NFL.

"You changed the game, man," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told Jackson three weeks ago during a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With an improving defense—Baltimore has allowed just 26 points in its last three games—the Ravens are rightfully favored here. However, the 49ers' defense should allow them to keep this one relatively close.

The reality is that Jackson and the Ravens haven't yet faced a defense as good as San Francisco's. The 49ers have allowed a mere 14.8 points per game this season and have produced a ridiculous 44 sacks through 11 games. Every bit of Jackson's scrambling ability will be put to the test.

San Francisco should also be able to move the ball on the ground, as only the Ravens have been more prolific as a running team this season. While the Ravens rank third in run defense (87.7 yards per game allowed), this is largely due to their ability to get up early on the scoreboard.

Opponents have averaged 4.3 yards per carry against the Ravens, and some have had notable performances—Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 165 during Baltimore's most recent of two losses.

Expect the 49ers to lean heavily on the run, shortening the game, keeping Jackson off the field and moving the ball in the process. Jackson, Mark Ingram and the rest of the Ravens offense may ultimately prove to be too much to contain, but San Francisco should keep this one within a score.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Monday night's game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks will be huge for both teams. It will also be huge in terms of the overall NFC conference race.

Both Minnesota and Seattle are wild-card teams as things currently stand. However, Minnesota is tied with the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC North, while the Seahawks sit just a game behind the 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle also owns a head-to-head victory over San Francisco.

Both teams can potentially take their respective division leads in Week 13, but here's where things get really interesting. A first-round bye is firmly in play for the Vikings and the Seahawks.

Should the 49ers lose and Seattle win in Week 13, the Seahawks will jump San Francisco for one of the NFC's top two seeds. Should San Francisco and Seattle both lose, Minnesota will be just a half-game back in the standings. A win over the Packers in Week 16 could put the Vikings atop the division and potentially one more 49ers' loss away from a bye.

This game is as big as any on the Week 13 slate, and while Seattle is at home, Minnesota may have the edge—it's at least worth noting that both of the Seahawks' losses have come at home.

The Vikings are coming off the bye rested and with two weeks of preparation. The Seahawks meanwhile, have clawed their way through four-straight one-score victories. Attrition and fatigue could play roles in this game.

Looking purely at the matchup, the Vikings also have an advantage. They have the sort of defense—one that has allowed just 18.6 points per game—to slow MVP candidate Russell Wilson. With Dalvin Cook leading the charge, they also have a potent enough running game to control the tempo and the clock.

Minnesota will still have to find a way to stop Wilson and Co. from making their usual late-game magic, but victory is very real possibility. Expect an extremely close contest either way.