Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Lineup Advice for Every Position

This is it, fantasy football fans. December is near, the NFL's bye weeks are over, and in most season-long formats, the fantasy playoffs have arrived. These next few weeks will determine if your season ends in glory or as an also-ran.

The good news is that the end of byes means that every healthy player on your roster is available. The bad news is that one roster slip-up can send you home. Roster decisions are as important as they've ever been. Knowing your best options is critical.

Here, you'll find a list of the top fantasy players for Week 13 at each position, along with some potential sleepers and waiver-wire targets. All rankings are based on point-per-reception formats.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

8. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

10. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

11. Sam Darnold, New York Jets

12. Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

If injuries or poor performances have left you streaming quarterbacks late in the season, you might want to consider Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The former Miami Dolphin has settled in nicely with his new team and has Tennessee rolling.

While Tannehill hasn't produced eye-popping numbers, he has been efficient and reliable. Over his last three games, he's averaged 257 passing yards while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

This week, Tannehill will have a fair matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and their 16th-ranked pass defense. He is available in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

7. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

10. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

11. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

13. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

14. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

15. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

17. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

18. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

19. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

20. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

If you managed to scoop up Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt earlier this season, he's worth playing this week in PPR formats. He doesn't have the easiest matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their seventh-ranked defense (320.6 yards per game allowed), but Hunt is a premier receiving back and a terrific complement to starter Nick Chubb.

"The sky is the limit with what we can do with us in the backfield and us on the field at the same time," Chubb said, per Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire.

In his three games with Cleveland, Hunt has rushed for 79 yards, caught 15 passes for 99 yards and found the end zone once. He had six receptions and 58 total yards the last time Cleveland took on the Steelers.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

7. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

8. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

11. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

12. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

13. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

14. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

15. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

18. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

19. John Brown, Buffalo Bills

20. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

While Hunt is a solid play against Pittsburgh, Steelers wideout James Washington is worth a look against the Browns. Cleveland ranks seventh against the pass (214.5 yards per game allowed) but has given up 19 passing touchdowns.

Given the uncertainty surrounding top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, Washington could again be in store for a prominent role. Smith-Schuster missed last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion and a knee injury. Washington caught three passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Washington is worth picking up as a handcuff if you own Smith-Schuster or if you have uncertainty at the wideout position. He's still available in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 40ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

8. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets

10. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Another potential waiver-wire target is Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who is still available in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros. Though Rudolph splits time with rookie Irv Smith Jr., the nine-year veteran has remained a productive piece of the passing attack.

Last week, Rudolph caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He has four touchdown receptions in his last three outings.

The Vikings will likely pass early and often against Seattle's 29th-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards per game allowed), which should mean lots of opportunities for Rudolph. If you've been streaming at the position or have an underwhelming tight end, Rudolph could be your answer.

Kickers

1. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints

2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

4. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

5. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

7. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals

8. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots

10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers

Defense/Special Teams

1. Carolina Panthers

2. New York Jets

3. Chicago Bears

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Green Bay Packers

6. New England Patriots

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Cleveland Browns

10. New Orleans Saints