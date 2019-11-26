NFL Picks Week 13: Advice on Latest Vegas Odds and Spreads for Upcoming Schedule

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

This Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will host the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII. It could also be a preview of Super Bowl LIV.

It should also be one of the most exciting games of the season so far, but it could also be one of the most difficult to bet on.

Both teams have been dominant this year, as the 49ers are 10-1 after their rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and the Ravens are 9-2 after they blew out the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw five touchdowns at Los Angeles and is an NFL MVP candidate, will be going up against San Francisco, which leads the league in total defense at 248 yards allowed per game.

There are several other intriguing matchups to watch this week. Here's a look at the full Week 13 slate, along with odds, predictions and top bets to consider.

Week 13 Odds, Picks

Chicago (-3) at Detroit

Buffalo at Dallas (-7)

New Orleans (-7) at Atlanta

Cleveland (-2) at Pittsburgh

Green Bay (-6.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Philadelphia (-8.5) at Miami

San Francisco at Baltimore (no line)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville (-1)

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-2.5)

Washington at Carolina (-10)

L.A. Rams at Arizona (no line)

L.A. Chargers (-2.5) at Denver

Oakland at Kansas City (-10)

New England (-3) at Houston

Minnesota at Seattle (-3)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Top Bets to Consider

New Orleans (-7) over Atlanta

Butch Dill/Associated Press

This isn't going to go the same way the last game between these two NFC South rivals, and that's because the Saints are actually the more talented team.

On Nov. 10, the Falcons notched an upset road victory in New Orleans, beating the Saints 26-9. They didn't allow a touchdown and controlled the matchup over the Saints, who were fresh coming off a bye that week.

But New Orleans has since rebounded with back-to-back division wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. And veteran quarterback Drew Brees has found his rhythm, passing for 539 yards and six touchdowns between the two victories.

The Saints should avenge that earlier loss and easily beat the Falcons by at least seven points in this Thanksgiving night matchup.

Green Bay (-6.5) over N.Y. Giants

Ben Margot/Associated Press

It was surprising to see the Packers get dominated Sunday night in their 37-8 defeat to the 49ers in San Francisco. But Green Bay isn't going to be down for long.

The Packers are poised to bounce back on Sunday afternoon against the Giants, who have lost seven straight games since their 2-2 start.

New York ranks 27th in the NFL in defense, allowing 377.5 total yards per game. That means it should be a big day for Green Bay's offense, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Expect the 35-year-old to help the Packers put up a lot of points, as they'll easily win by at least seven points and provide a safe choice for bettors this week.

Seattle (-3) over Minnesota

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

This Monday night matchup has the potential to be one of the best games of the week, with both teams being two of the top performers in the NFC this season.

The Seahawks are 9-2 and have won four straight games, including a road victory over the Eagles on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 8-3 and have won six of their last seven games, plus they'll be fresh coming off their bye week.

However, Seattle is proving to be a tough challenge for its opponents, and quarterback Russell Wilson has been one of the top players in the league this season. He's passed for 2,937 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

This game should be competitive, but the Seahawks are going to pull away late to win by at least four points.