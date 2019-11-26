NFL Week 13 Picks: Guide for Latest Vegas Odds and Winning Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Thanksgiving brings more than just food, family and joy. There's also a full day of NFL action.

This year, the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will face off in an NFC South matchup to cap the night. It should be a solid day of football to complement the holiday festivities.

There's also a chance for bettors to make more cash than a typical Thursday during the NFL season. Heading into Week 13, here's a look at the full slate of games for the week, followed by a closer breakdown of the odds for the three Thanksgiving Day matchups.

Week 13 Odds, Picks

Chicago (-3) at Detroit

Buffalo at Dallas (-7)

New Orleans (-7) at Atlanta

Cleveland (-2) at Pittsburgh

Green Bay (-6.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Philadelphia (-8.5) at Miami

San Francisco at Baltimore (no line)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville (-1)

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-2.5)

Washington at Carolina (-10)

L.A. Rams at Arizona (no line)

L.A. Chargers (-2.5) at Denver

Oakland at Kansas City (-10)

New England (-3) at Houston

Minnesota at Seattle (-3)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Thursday Betting Advice

Thanksgiving begins with a game in Detroit, per usual, as the Lions host the Bears, their NFC North rival.

Entering this past weekend, the Bears had lost five of six games after their 3-1 start. But they got back on track with a 19-14 home win over the Giants, and they'll now look to win consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight in Weeks 2, 3 and 4.

Chicago has a challenging December schedule, as it will face Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota to end the season. So, if the Bears are going to have a strong finish, they can't afford to lose this road contest against the Lions.

And bettors should have faith in Chicago picking up a victory by at least three points. Detroit is coming off a loss at Washington that dropped it to 3-7-1, and quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to miss time with a back injury. That makes the Bears a solid bet for this matchup.

The second Thanksgiving game could be the most competitive, as the NFC East-leading Cowboys host the Bills, who are 8-3. However, Dallas is the favorite heading into this matchup despite having the worse record.

The Cowboys are 6-5 after a road loss to the Patriots this past Sunday. They've dropped five of eight after a 3-0 start, but they've also had some challenging games on their schedule.

Meanwhile, seven of the Bills' eight wins have come against teams that currently have a losing record. Their only victory against an above-.500 team was a win over the Titans, who are now 6-5, in Week 5.

Buffalo has lost to New England, Philadelphia and Cleveland, and it's going to be tough for it to pick up a road win in Dallas. The Cowboys need to get back on track to pull away in the NFC East title race, and they have the No. 1 offense in the NFL, averaging 433.4 yards per game.

Bettors should count on Dallas winning and handily covering the seven-point spread.

The Thanksgiving night game is a rematch of a contest that took place earlier this month. The Falcons notched an upset road win over the Saints in Week 10, which started a small run for Atlanta, as it won back-to-back games before falling to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

New Orleans has gotten back on track after that surprising loss, notching victories against Tampa Bay and Carolina.

When the Saints lost to the Falcons a little less than three weeks ago, they had only nine points, which came on a trio of Wil Lutz field goals. However, it's unlikely Atlanta will keep Drew Brees and New Orleans' offense out of the end zone again.

Pick the Saints to win by more than seven points and improve to 10-2 on the season.