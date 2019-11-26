Waiver Wire Week 13: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Mike Marshall/Associated Press

The waiver wire is thinning. Many players deserving of roster spots have already been claimed by the fantasy owners in your league. And with the fantasy playoffs soon to arrive, there still might be a hole or two in your lineup this week.

That's not an issue, though. There are still some players worth picking up with favorable matchups in Week 13 that could help your team either get into the playoffs or pick up a first-round playoff victory, depending on when they start in your league.

These are the players you're going to want to consider putting a claim in on this week, with their current availability in ESPN leagues and their projected point total for this week per ESPN standard points-per-reception scoring.

Top Waiver Targets

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles (23.4 percent owned): 16.8 projected fantasy points

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Williams (29.1 percent owned): 12.5 projected fantasy points

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown (15.4 percent owned): 11.4 projected fantasy points

New York Jets TE Ryan Griffin (25.5 percent owned): 6.3 projected fantasy points

Nick Foles has been decent in two games since returning from injury, but he hasn't been worthy of being on the radar for fantasy owners quite yet. However, that could change this week when the Jaguars host the Buccaneers.

Because of that matchup, the 30-year-old should be the top quarterback streaming option this week. Tampa Bay is allowing 289.9 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL) and has given up 26 passing touchdowns (tied for 30th). That should lead to his best fantasy showing yet after passing for only two touchdowns in two weeks.

Jonathan Williams will likely be highly sought after in most fantasy leagues this week after he rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown last Thursday night vs. the Texans. It was his second straight 100-yard game, and with Marlon Mack still out with a hand injury, the 25-year-old will start again for the Colts this week.

That makes Williams an intriguing flex option, as it appears to be a sure thing that he'll get plenty of touches. And he's been capitalizing on them so far.

A.J. Brown has had boom-or-bust potential this season, but he's capable of a breakout game at any time. He had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

If fantasy owners are needing a receiver this week, the 22-year-old should be the best option on most waiver wires.

Ryan Griffin has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, making him a strong option for fantasy owners needing a tight end.

Plus, he'll now face the Bengals, who are allowing an NFL-worst 417.3 total yards per game, so the opportunities should be there for the 29-year-old to extend his touchdown streak.

Sleeper Waiver Targets

New York Jets QB Sam Darnold (18.9 percent owned): 15.3 projected fantasy points

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell (3.5 percent owned): 10.1 projected fantasy points

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Chris Conley (17.9 percent owned): 10.6 projected fantasy points

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki (9.1 percent owned): 8.4 projected fantasy points

Sam Darnold had a strong showing as the Jets upset the Raiders on Sunday, passing for 315 yards and two touchdowns. The New York quarterback has actually been a solid fantasy option the past three weeks, as he's passed for seven touchdowns and rushed for two during that span.

The 22-year-old's showing against the Raiders was encouraging, as his previous two strong performances came against the Giants and Redskins, two weaker teams. And now, he'll face the Bengals this week, giving him the opportunity to have another solid fantasy day.

James Conner is still out for the Steelers, so they'll still be seeking a source for offensive production out of the backfield. Jaylen Samuels has mostly struggled, but Benny Snell had 21 carries for 98 yards against the Bengals on Sunday.

That should have earned Snell the opportunity to be the lead back again this week against the Browns, who allow 124 rushing yards per game (25th in the NFL). So, the 21-year-old could be a sleeper breakout candidate this Sunday.

Chris Conley could be the beneficiary of Foles' big fantasy day against a weak Buccaneers pass defense.

The 27-year-old has been targeted at least seven times in each of the Jaguars' last five games. And although he's only had one big game during that stretch—four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 vs. the Jets—he could have another with him likely to be heavily involved vs. Tampa Bay.

Mike Gesicki finally scored his first touchdown of the season this past Sunday vs. the Browns. He only had three catches for 28 yards, but a lot of balls continue to come his way as he was targeted seven times, matching a season high.

It's quite possible the Dolphins will look to the 24-year-old a lot again this week versus the Eagles.