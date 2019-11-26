NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Updated 2019 Regular-Season Standings

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Many of the NFL's best teams are continuing to roll, which has been exciting to watch.

The five teams with the best records all notched victories this past weekend. The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers both improved to 10-1, while the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints each improved to 9-2.

Heading into Week 13, here's a look at updated NFL power rankings.

Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (10-1)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

9. Houston Texans (7-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

12. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

13. Los Angeles Rams (6-5)

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

15. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

19. Cleveland Browns (5-6)

20. Chicago Bears (5-6)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

24. New York Jets (4-7)

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

26. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

27. Denver Broncos (3-8)

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

29. New York Giants (2-9)

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

31. Washington Redskins (2-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

The top three teams flexed their muscles and showed why they've been the best in the NFL this season.

First, the Patriots defense dominated again, leading them to a 13-9 home win over the Cowboys. It was New England's most impressive performance on that side of the ball yet, as Dallas' offense is No. 1 in total offense this season.

It was also the first time this season Dallas hasn't scored a touchdown.

Although the Patriots offense wasn't too impressive against the Cowboys, they made plays when they needed to pull out the victory. Tom Brady threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver N'Keal Harry late in the first quarter, and New England held on for its 18th straight regular-season victory at home.

On Sunday night, the 49ers recorded their biggest win of the season so far, dominating the Packers in a 37-8 rout. Green Bay, which entered at 8-2, was expected to be San Francisco's toughest competition yet, but the 49ers controlled the game from the start.

San Francisco, which improved to 10-1, is the surprise team of the NFL this season—except to its own players.

"We don't worry about the outside noise," 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We understand what kind of team we have, and we don't worry about the opponent because you can't control what they do."

San Francisco faces two huge road games in the next two weeks, Baltimore and New Orleans, which could go a long way to determining if they get home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Ravens had a dominant victory of their own on Monday night, rolling to a 45-6 road win over the Rams. Lamar Jackson matched a career-high with five touchdown passes as Baltimore won its seventh straight game.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats and Info), the Ravens are the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back games against winning teams by 34 or more points. They defeated the Texans at home 41-7 last week.

It should be an exciting game—and a potential Super Bowl preview—when the Ravens host the 49ers this Sunday. These are two of the best teams in the NFL, and it could shake up the top of the power rankings for next week.

Plus, Baltimore already owns a win over New England. So, it would be even more impressive for it to add a victory against San Francisco as well.