Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Happy Thanksgiving!
More importantly, happy trade deadline week!
For many of you, the kickoff in Detroit will mean the end of trades in your league. This could also be the final week of your fantasy regular season. Any deals you make better help you right now if you aren't guaranteed or almost definitely heading to the playoffs.
A team that is fighting for a playoff spot shouldn't be trading for A.J. Green. We don't know if Green will even be back this season, so teams that might look to acquire him need to be able to handle any further absences. He should be considered a luxury to those at the top of the standings.
Trades aren't the only ways your team may change. Think about what your roster looks like as we head down the stretch. A player like Jared Cook may have been useless a month ago and now appears to be one of the best fantasy tight ends. A simple shift in personal depth charts can be huge.
Here's my first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 13. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- New Orleans Saints (at Atlanta Falcons)
- Green Bay Packers (at New York Giants)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. Washington Redskins)
- Minnesota Vikings (at Seattle Seahawks)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 13 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Drew Brees, NO (at ATL)
A few weeks ago, Brees faced the Atlanta Falcons defense and posted just 287 yards and failed to throw a touchdown in the loss. The resurgence of the Falcons defense seems to have already ended after they allowed 313 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions) to Jameis Winston in Week 12. Winston posted the fourth-most fantasy points last week, so confidence in Brees should be back after his recent hiccup.
At 17.4 fantasy points per game, Brees has been a fringe starter, although he is playing well. Last week, he completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards with three touchdowns and a pick in a win over the Carolina Panthers. In the four games since returning from injury, he has nine touchdowns to two interceptions and has at least 287 yards in three of those games. Throw any concerns related to Brees' last performance against the Falcons out the window and play him with top-five expectations.
Concerns
Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. NE)
No, you're not sitting Watson, but much like Dak Prescott against the New England Patriots in Week 12, expectations should be lowered. Prescott was limited to 212 yards with no scores and an interception and just one carry for four yards. He was a bottom-five quarterback for the week with about seven fantasy points.
Watson isn't getting the same love as Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson, but he does find himself as QB4 for the season, averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game. He has thrown for 201 yards or less in two of his last three games and has just four touchdowns to two interceptions in those three games. Of course, he also had 298 yards with a pair of scores and an interception in Week 12, so it hasn't been all bad. Facing the Patriots will be a challenge, so while Watson is still an obvious starter, you shouldn't project him to have one of his better performances.
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at BAL)
If you were in the camp that Garoppolo is the weak link of the San Francisco 49ers, his play and fantasy production in the last month have killed that theory. With 89.8 fantasy points, he's QB3 behind only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen since Week 9. Garoppolo has an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that time, which includes a pair of wins over the Arizona Cardinals and a dominant victory against the Green Bay Packers.
Of course, for the season Garoppolo is QB13, so he's been a decent option but far from great. That might give you some pause considering he's going cross-country to face a defense that's been the toughest for fantasy quarterbacks over the last month. If Garoppolo had been dominant all season, it would be easier to endorse him. It's probably easier to avoid him this week.
Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|3
|Drew Brees (NO)
|4
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|5
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|6
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|7
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|8
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|9
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|10
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|11
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|12
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|13
|Nick Foles (JAC)
|14
|Tom Brady (NE)
|15
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|16
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|17
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|18
|Ryan Tannehill (TEN)
|19
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|20
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|21
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|22
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|23
|Kyle Allen (CAR)
|24
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|25
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)
|26
|Mitchell Trubisky (CHI)
|27
|Jeff Driskel (DET)
|28
|Daniel Jones (NYG)
|29
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|30
|Dwayne Haskins (WAS)
|31
|Brandon Allen (DEN)
|32
|Devlin Hodges (PIT)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Ronald Jones II, TB (at JAC)
He might not be dominant, but Jones has clearly become the guy in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield, at least in terms of fantasy. He had a 12-11 advantage over Peyton Barber in carries in Week 12, although he had a bigger advantage in rushing yards (51-32) and found the end zone for the third time in four games. He's also coming off his second-highest snap share of the season at 50 percent.
The timing couldn't be better for Jones to face the best possible matchup for fantasy running backs. In the last four weeks, the Jaguars surrendered the most fantasy points, mostly because of 589 rushing yards and five scores. While the Buccaneers are mostly known for the talent in the passing game, it would make a lot of sense to feature Jones more than ever Sunday. He's an RB2 with upside.
Miles Sanders, PHI (at MIA)
Jordan Howard's injury status remains in question, and with receiver Alshon Jeffery also banged up, Sanders could be in for a busy role in a choice matchup with the Dolphins. He had one of his better efforts of the season in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 63 yards on 12 carries while adding three receptions for 23 yards on a season-high five targets.
The Dolphins provide Sanders and the Eagles with a chance to bounce back after a couple of down weeks. For the season, Miami is the fifth-easiest matchup for running backs, so Sanders could have a nice chance at a very good RB2 week with the idea he can and should be featured.
Concern
Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. GB)
Is Barkley healthy? He might be off the injury report, but recent performances indicate he's not himself. Over his last three games, he has just 88 yards on 44 yards without any touchdowns. Facing the Packers should be a nice opportunity for Barkley to get back on track, as they've been the third-easiest matchup for running backs this season and in the last four weeks.
You have to play Barkley, but it would be foolish to ignore his recent struggles. If he doesn't come through this week, the concerns will mount heading into the fantasy playoffs.
Week 13 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
DJ Chark Jr., JAC (vs. TB)
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the schedule, any wide receiver who is facing that defense gets a boost. Over the last four weeks, the Buccaneers have been the best matchup for the position thanks to 71 receptions, 982 yards and a staggering nine touchdowns. They've also been the easiest matchup for fantasy wide receivers all season, so this is not a recent trend.
Chark is coming off a rare down performance with just five receptions for 38 yards on six targets in last week's game with the Tennessee Titans. However, he should rebound in a big way and should be considered one of the best options for Week 13. Chark can be the difference between a win and a loss for your squad.
Concerns
Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. BUF)
Much like Saquon Barkley, Cooper may not be on his team's injury report, but you have to question how healthy he is based on the last two weeks of production. He was held without a catch on two targets in last week's loss to the New England Patriots after catching just three of eight targets for 38 yards the week before against the Detroit Lions. It's a short week for Cooper against a solid Bills defense. If his knee isn't that bad, he better bounce back, although there has to be trepidation about his production for Week 13.
Julio Jones, ATL (vs. NO)
A shoulder injury had Jones in and out of the lineup in Week 12, as he posted just five receptions for 68 yards on nine targets in what should have been an excellent matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He continues to miss practice time ahead of the Thursday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints, so playing him will come down to his status. You pretty much have to use one of the best wide receivers in the game if active, but that may come down to the wire. Keep monitoring this situation to make the most informed decision.
Week 13 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at CIN)
At a position that has lacked consistent, starting talent, Griffin has been a welcome breath of fresh air. He's been a big part of the three-game winning streak for the New York Jets and should remain on a hot streak during this week's trip to Cincinnati. No team has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends this month. Griffin has eight receptions for 122 yards and two scores on eight targets in the last two weeks. Keep the faith in Griffin.
Jack Doyle, IND (vs. TEN)
Doyle is a really good player, but it's been tough to call him a reliable fantasy option because of the presence of Eric Ebron. That won't be anything to worry about for the rest of the season after Ebron landed on injured reserve. That vacates a team-leading 15.5 percent target share, which is where Doyle's role can increase. When you include Marlon Mack's continued absence, Doyle should step into a big spot and produce accordingly. This is a week to play him with higher expectations.
Concern
Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LAC)
Talent isn't a problem for Fant. The problem is the talent that throws him the ball. He's coming off a three-catch, 14-yard performance in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills after posting seven receptions for 175 yards and a score in the previous two weeks. The lack of fantasy consistency is what makes him tough to trust heading into the most important weeks of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers are an average matchup, but the bigger issue is Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen. He's completed less than 45 percent of his passes in each of the last two games. Fant can't be trusted because of Allen.
Week 13 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|4
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|5
|George Kittle (SF)
|6
|Jared Cook (NO)
|7
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|8
|Ryan Griffin (NYJ)
|9
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|10
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|11
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|12
|Jacob Hollister (SEA)
|13
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|14
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|15
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|16
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|17
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|18
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|19
|Darren Fells (HOU)
|20
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|21
|Dawson Knox (BUF)
|22
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|23
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|24
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|25
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|26
|Irv Smith Jr. (MIN)
|27
|Nick Boyle (BAL)
|28
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|29
|Jaeden Graham (ATL)
|30
|Ben Braunecker (CHI)
|31
|Benjamin Watson (NE)
|32
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|33
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|34
|Blake Jarwin (DAL)
|35
|Jeremy Sprinkle (WAS)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Green Bay Packers (at New York Giants)
The Packers come into Week 13 ranked 24th in fantasy points this season. To that I say, who cares? That unit gets a crack at the Giants on Sunday, and you should take advantage of the matchup. New York yielded the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses over the last month thanks to 12 sacks, one interception, five fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and just 59 points scored. Saquon Barkley clearly isn't himself, and Evan Engram can't seem to get over his foot issues. Fire up the Packers with confidence.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 20.5; Yahoo, 24.0
Week 13 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|New England Patriots (at HOU)
|2
|Green Bay Packers (at NYG)
|3
|Chicago Bears (at DET)
|4
|Carolina Panthers (vs. WAS)
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)
|6
|New York Jets (at CIN)
|7
|Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
|8
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TB)
|9
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. SF)
|10
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. BUF)
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
|12
|New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
|13
|Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
|14
|Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
|15
|Detroit Lions (vs. CHI)
|16
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
|17
|Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
|18
|Buffalo Bills (at DAL)
|19
|Tennessee Titans (at IND)
|20
|Kansas City Chiefs (vs. OAK)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Jake Elliott, PHI (at MIA)
The Philadelphia Eagles might trail the Dallas Cowboys by just one game in the NFC East, but thanks to continued offensive woes, the Eagles feel out of playoff contention. Luckily, a trip to Miami comes at the right time, so there's a chance the offense shows signs of life this weekend. An improvement would be welcomed and would boost Elliott's fantasy value. He has just 14 field-goal attempts this season, but he's yet to miss on any of them. More chances should be coming in this nice matchup.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 18.7; Yahoo, 22.0
Week 13 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|2
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|3
|Younghoe Koo (ATL)
|4
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|5
|Matt Gay (TB)
|6
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|7
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|8
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|9
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|10
|Nick Folk (NE)
|11
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|12
|Zane Gonzalez (ARI)
|13
|Austin Seibert (CLE)
|14
|Joey Slye (CAR)
|15
|Daniel Carlson (OAK)
|16
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|17
|Matt Prater (DET)
|18
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|19
|Stephen Hauschka (BUF)
|20
|Chris Boswell (PIT)