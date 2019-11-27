Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterNovember 27, 2019

Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

0 of 7

    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    More importantly, happy trade deadline week!

    For many of you, the kickoff in Detroit will mean the end of trades in your league. This could also be the final week of your fantasy regular season. Any deals you make better help you right now if you aren't guaranteed or almost definitely heading to the playoffs.

    A team that is fighting for a playoff spot shouldn't be trading for A.J. Green. We don't know if Green will even be back this season, so teams that might look to acquire him need to be able to handle any further absences. He should be considered a luxury to those at the top of the standings.

    Trades aren't the only ways your team may change. Think about what your roster looks like as we head down the stretch. A player like Jared Cook may have been useless a month ago and now appears to be one of the best fantasy tight ends. A simple shift in personal depth charts can be huge.

    Here's my first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 13. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

         

Top 100

1 of 7

    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

    As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:

    • New Orleans Saints (at Atlanta Falcons)
    • Green Bay Packers (at New York Giants)
    • Carolina Panthers (vs. Washington Redskins)
    • Minnesota Vikings (at Seattle Seahawks)

                    

    Week 13 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    2Michael Thomas (NO)
    3Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    4Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    5Tyreek Hill (KC)
    6Alvin Kamara (NO)
    7Josh Jacobs (OAK)
    8Le'Veon Bell (NYJ)
    9Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    10Chris Godwin (TB)
    11Travis Kelce (KC)
    12Aaron Jones (GB)
    13Davante Adams (GB)
    14Derrick Henry (TEN)
    15DJ Chark Jr. (JAC)
    16Mike Evans (TB)
    17Zach Ertz (PHI)
    18Julian Edelman (NE)
    19Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    20Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    21Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    22Nick Chubb (CLE)
    23DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    24Jonathan Williams (IND)
    25Melvin Gordon III (LAC)
    26Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    27DJ Moore (CAR)
    28Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    29Keenan Allen (LAC)
    30Allen Robinson (CHI)
    31Odell Beckham Jr. (CLE)
    32John Brown (BUF)
    33Mark Ingram (BAL)
    34Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    35Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    36Hunter Henry (LAC)
    37Joe Mixon (CIN)
    38Ronald Jones II (TB)
    39Todd Gurley II (LAR)
    40T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    41Amari Cooper (DAL)
    42Darren Waller (OAK)
    43Adam Thielen (MIN)
    44George Kittle (SF)
    45Julio Jones (ATL)
    46Jamison Crowder (NYJ)
    47DK Metcalf (SEA)
    48DeVante Parker (MIA)
    49Sammy Watkins (KC)
    50Chris Carson (SEA)
    51Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    52Michael Gallup (DAL)
    53Miles Sanders (PHI)
    54Kenny Golladay (DET)
    55Terry McLaurin (WAS)
    56Devin Singletary (BUF)
    57Christian Kirk (ARI)
    58Jared Cook (NO)
    59Tevin Coleman (SF)
    60Deebo Samuel (SF)
    61Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    62Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    63Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    64Robert Woods (LAR)
    65Emmanuel Sanders (SF)
    66Mark Andrews (BAL)
    67Tyrell Williams (OAK)
    68Will Fuller V (HOU)
    69David Montgomery (CHI)
    70Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    71Kenyan Drake (ARI)
    72Carlos Hyde (HOU)
    73James White (NE)
    74Golden Tate (NYG)
    75Damien Williams (KC)
    76Curtis Samuel (CAR)
    77Kareem Hunt (CLE)
    78Marvin Jones Jr. (DET)
    79Marquise Brown (BAL)
    80Benny Snell Jr. (PIT)
    81A.J. Brown (TEN)
    82Sony Michel (NE)
    83Bo Scarbrough (DET)
    84Ryan Griffin (NYJ)
    85Chris Conley (JAC)
    86Derrius Guice (WAS)
    87Jack Doyle (IND)
    88Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    89Randall Cobb (DAL)
    90Demaryius Thomas (NYJ)
    91James Washington (PIT)
    92Greg Olsen (CAR)
    93Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    94Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    95Gerald Everett (LAR)
    96Mike Williams (LAC)
    97Rashaad Penny (SEA)
    98Darius Slayton (NYG)
    99Latavius Murray (NO)
    100Duke Johnson (HOU)

Quarterbacks

2 of 7

    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Drew Brees, NO (at ATL)

    A few weeks ago, Brees faced the Atlanta Falcons defense and posted just 287 yards and failed to throw a touchdown in the loss. The resurgence of the Falcons defense seems to have already ended after they allowed 313 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions) to Jameis Winston in Week 12. Winston posted the fourth-most fantasy points last week, so confidence in Brees should be back after his recent hiccup.

    At 17.4 fantasy points per game, Brees has been a fringe starter, although he is playing well. Last week, he completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards with three touchdowns and a pick in a win over the Carolina Panthers. In the four games since returning from injury, he has nine touchdowns to two interceptions and has at least 287 yards in three of those games. Throw any concerns related to Brees' last performance against the Falcons out the window and play him with top-five expectations.

           

    Concerns

    Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. NE)

    No, you're not sitting Watson, but much like Dak Prescott against the New England Patriots in Week 12, expectations should be lowered. Prescott was limited to 212 yards with no scores and an interception and just one carry for four yards. He was a bottom-five quarterback for the week with about seven fantasy points.

    Watson isn't getting the same love as Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson, but he does find himself as QB4 for the season, averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game. He has thrown for 201 yards or less in two of his last three games and has just four touchdowns to two interceptions in those three games. Of course, he also had 298 yards with a pair of scores and an interception in Week 12, so it hasn't been all bad. Facing the Patriots will be a challenge, so while Watson is still an obvious starter, you shouldn't project him to have one of his better performances.

               

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at BAL)

    If you were in the camp that Garoppolo is the weak link of the San Francisco 49ers, his play and fantasy production in the last month have killed that theory. With 89.8 fantasy points, he's QB3 behind only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen since Week 9. Garoppolo has an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that time, which includes a pair of wins over the Arizona Cardinals and a dominant victory against the Green Bay Packers.

    Of course, for the season Garoppolo is QB13, so he's been a decent option but far from great. That might give you some pause considering he's going cross-country to face a defense that's been the toughest for fantasy quarterbacks over the last month. If Garoppolo had been dominant all season, it would be easier to endorse him. It's probably easier to avoid him this week.

              

    Week 13 Quarterback Rankings

Running Backs

3 of 7

    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    Ronald Jones II, TB (at JAC)

    He might not be dominant, but Jones has clearly become the guy in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield, at least in terms of fantasy. He had a 12-11 advantage over Peyton Barber in carries in Week 12, although he had a bigger advantage in rushing yards (51-32) and found the end zone for the third time in four games. He's also coming off his second-highest snap share of the season at 50 percent.

    The timing couldn't be better for Jones to face the best possible matchup for fantasy running backs. In the last four weeks, the Jaguars surrendered the most fantasy points, mostly because of 589 rushing yards and five scores. While the Buccaneers are mostly known for the talent in the passing game, it would make a lot of sense to feature Jones more than ever Sunday. He's an RB2 with upside.

              

    Miles Sanders, PHI (at MIA)

    Jordan Howard's injury status remains in question, and with receiver Alshon Jeffery also banged up, Sanders could be in for a busy role in a choice matchup with the Dolphins. He had one of his better efforts of the season in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 63 yards on 12 carries while adding three receptions for 23 yards on a season-high five targets.

    The Dolphins provide Sanders and the Eagles with a chance to bounce back after a couple of down weeks. For the season, Miami is the fifth-easiest matchup for running backs, so Sanders could have a nice chance at a very good RB2 week with the idea he can and should be featured.

              

    Concern

    Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. GB)

    Is Barkley healthy? He might be off the injury report, but recent performances indicate he's not himself. Over his last three games, he has just 88 yards on 44 yards without any touchdowns. Facing the Packers should be a nice opportunity for Barkley to get back on track, as they've been the third-easiest matchup for running backs this season and in the last four weeks.

    You have to play Barkley, but it would be foolish to ignore his recent struggles. If he doesn't come through this week, the concerns will mount heading into the fantasy playoffs.

               

    Week 13 Running Back PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    2Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    3Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    4Alvin Kamara (NO)
    5Josh Jacobs (OAK)
    6Le'Veon Bell (NYJ)
    7Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    8Aaron Jones (GB)
    9Derrick Henry (TEN)
    10Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    11Nick Chubb (CLE)
    12Jonathan Williams (IND)
    13Melvin Gordon III (LAC)
    14Mark Ingram (BAL)
    15Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    16Joe Mixon (CIN)
    17Ronald Jones II (TB)
    18Todd Gurley II (LAR)
    19Chris Carson (SEA)
    20Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    21Miles Sanders (PHI)
    22Devin Singletary (BUF)
    23Tevin Coleman (SF)
    24David Montgomery (CHI)
    25Kenyan Drake (ARI)
    26Carlos Hyde (HOU)
    27James White (NE)
    28Damien Williams (KC)
    29Kareem Hunt (CLE)
    30Benny Snell Jr. (PIT)
    31Sony Michel (NE)
    32Bo Scarbrough (DET)
    33Derrius Guice (WAS)
    34Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    35Rashaad Penny (SEA)
    36Latavius Murray (NO)
    37Duke Johnson (HOU)
    38Jamaal Williams (GB)
    39Nyheim Hines (IND)
    40Jaylen Samuels (PIT)
    41Adrian Peterson (WAS)
    42Raheem Mostert (SF)
    43LeSean McCoy (KC)
    44Royce Freeman (DEN)
    45Giovani Bernard (CIN)
    46Kalen Ballage (MIA)
    47Frank Gore (BUF)
    48Brian Hill (ATL)
    49Peyton Barber (TB)
    50Darrel Williams (KC)
    51Patrick Laird (MIA)
    52J.D. McKissic (DET)
    53Jay Ajayi (PHI)
    54Rex Burkhead (NE)
    55David Johnson (ARI)
    56Qadree Ollison (ATL)
    57Dion Lewis (TEN)
    58Jordan Wilkins (IND)
    59Gus Edwards (BAL)
    60Tony Pollard (DAL)
    61Jalen Richard (OAK)
    62Chase Edmonds (ARI)
    63Ty Johnson (DET)
    64Alexander Mattison (MIN)
    65Malcolm Brown (LAR)
    66Jeff Wilson (SF)
    67Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    68Dare Ogunbowale (TB)
    69DeAndre Washington (OAK)
    70Bilal Powell (NYJ)
    71Darrell Henderson (LAR)
    72Jordan Howard (PHI)
    73Justice Hill (BAL)
    74Myles Gaskin (MIA)
    75Wendell Smallwood (WAS)
    76Wayne Gallman (NYG)
    77Ty Montgomery (NYJ)
    78Kenjon Barner (ATL)
    79Boston Scott (PHI)
    80Trey Edmunds (PIT)

Wide Receivers

4 of 7

    Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    DJ Chark Jr., JAC (vs. TB)

    When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the schedule, any wide receiver who is facing that defense gets a boost. Over the last four weeks, the Buccaneers have been the best matchup for the position thanks to 71 receptions, 982 yards and a staggering nine touchdowns. They've also been the easiest matchup for fantasy wide receivers all season, so this is not a recent trend.

    Chark is coming off a rare down performance with just five receptions for 38 yards on six targets in last week's game with the Tennessee Titans. However, he should rebound in a big way and should be considered one of the best options for Week 13. Chark can be the difference between a win and a loss for your squad.

              

    Concerns

    Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. BUF)

    Much like Saquon Barkley, Cooper may not be on his team's injury report, but you have to question how healthy he is based on the last two weeks of production. He was held without a catch on two targets in last week's loss to the New England Patriots after catching just three of eight targets for 38 yards the week before against the Detroit Lions. It's a short week for Cooper against a solid Bills defense. If his knee isn't that bad, he better bounce back, although there has to be trepidation about his production for Week 13.

             

    Julio Jones, ATL (vs. NO)

    A shoulder injury had Jones in and out of the lineup in Week 12, as he posted just five receptions for 68 yards on nine targets in what should have been an excellent matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He continues to miss practice time ahead of the Thursday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints, so playing him will come down to his status. You pretty much have to use one of the best wide receivers in the game if active, but that may come down to the wire. Keep monitoring this situation to make the most informed decision.

              

    Week 13 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Michael Thomas (NO)
    2Tyreek Hill (KC)
    3Chris Godwin (TB)
    4Davante Adams (GB)
    5DJ Chark Jr. (JAC)
    6Mike Evans (TB)
    7Julian Edelman (NE)
    8Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    9Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    10DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    11Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    12DJ Moore (CAR)
    13Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    14Keenan Allen (LAC)
    15Allen Robinson (CHI)
    16Odell Beckham Jr. (CLE)
    17John Brown (BUF)
    18Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    19T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    20Amari Cooper (DAL)
    21Adam Thielen (MIN)
    22Julio Jones (ATL)
    23Jamison Crowder (NYJ)
    24DK Metcalf (SEA)
    25DeVante Parker (MIA)
    26Sammy Watkins (KC)
    27Michael Gallup (DAL)
    28Kenny Golladay (DET)
    29Terry McLaurin (WAS)
    30Christian Kirk (ARI)
    31Deebo Samuel (SF)
    32Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    33Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    34Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    35Robert Woods (LAR)
    36Emmanuel Sanders (SF)
    37Tyrell Williams (OAK)
    38Will Fuller V (HOU)
    39Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    40Golden Tate (NYG)
    41Curtis Samuel (CAR)
    42Marvin Jones Jr. (DET)
    43Marquise Brown (BAL)
    44A.J. Brown (TEN)
    45Chris Conley (JAC)
    46Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    47Randall Cobb (DAL)
    48Demaryius Thomas (NYJ)
    49James Washington (PIT)
    50Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    51Mike Williams (LAC)
    52Darius Slayton (NYG)
    53Cole Beasley (BUF)
    54Diontae Johnson (PIT)
    55Kenny Stills (HOU)
    56Allen Hurns (MIA)
    57Russell Gage (ATL)
    58Anthony Miller (CHI)
    59Corey Davis (TEN)
    60Ted Ginn (NO)
    61Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    62Auden Tate (CIN)
    63Danny Amendola (DET)
    64Allen Lazard (GB)
    65Jakobi Meyers (NE)
    66Josh Gordon (SEA)
    67N'Keal Harry (NE)
    68Tim Patrick (DEN)
    69Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
    70Mecole Hardman (KC)
    71Zach Pascal (IND)
    72Adam Humphries (TEN)
    73Phillip Dorsett (NE)
    74Tre'Quan Smith (NO)
    75Alex Erickson (CIN)
    76Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB)
    77Geronimo Allison (GB)
    78Andy Isabella (ARI)
    79Albert Wilson (MIA)
    80Willie Snead IV (BAL)
    81Kelvin Harmon (WAS)
    82Kendrick Bourne (SF)
    83Demarcus Robinson (KC)
    84Zay Jones (OAK)
    85Keelan Cole (JAC)
    86Scott Miller (TB)
    87J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (PHI)
    88Josh Reynolds (LAR)
    89Breshad Perriman (TB)
    90Olabisi Johnson (MIN)
    91Chester Rogers (IND)
    92Marcus Johnson (IND)
    93Isaiah McKenzie (BUF)
    94Trey Quinn (WAS)
    95Justin Hardy (ATL)
    96Jarius Wright (CAR)
    97Rashard Higgins (CLE)
    98Greg Ward (PHI)
    99Jake Kumerow (GB)
    100Miles Boykin (BAL)

Tight Ends

5 of 7

    Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    Ryan Griffin, NYJ (at CIN)

    At a position that has lacked consistent, starting talent, Griffin has been a welcome breath of fresh air. He's been a big part of the three-game winning streak for the New York Jets and should remain on a hot streak during this week's trip to Cincinnati. No team has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends this month. Griffin has eight receptions for 122 yards and two scores on eight targets in the last two weeks. Keep the faith in Griffin.

                 

    Jack Doyle, IND (vs. TEN)

    Doyle is a really good player, but it's been tough to call him a reliable fantasy option because of the presence of Eric Ebron. That won't be anything to worry about for the rest of the season after Ebron landed on injured reserve. That vacates a team-leading 15.5 percent target share, which is where Doyle's role can increase. When you include Marlon Mack's continued absence, Doyle should step into a big spot and produce accordingly. This is a week to play him with higher expectations.

              

    Concern

    Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LAC)

    Talent isn't a problem for Fant. The problem is the talent that throws him the ball. He's coming off a three-catch, 14-yard performance in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills after posting seven receptions for 175 yards and a score in the previous two weeks. The lack of fantasy consistency is what makes him tough to trust heading into the most important weeks of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers are an average matchup, but the bigger issue is Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen. He's completed less than 45 percent of his passes in each of the last two games. Fant can't be trusted because of Allen.

                

    Week 13 Tight End PPR Rankings

Defenses

6 of 7

    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Best Streaming Option

    Green Bay Packers (at New York Giants)

    The Packers come into Week 13 ranked 24th in fantasy points this season. To that I say, who cares? That unit gets a crack at the Giants on Sunday, and you should take advantage of the matchup. New York yielded the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses over the last month thanks to 12 sacks, one interception, five fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and just 59 points scored. Saquon Barkley clearly isn't himself, and Evan Engram can't seem to get over his foot issues. Fire up the Packers with confidence.

    Ownership percentage: ESPN, 20.5; Yahoo, 24.0

               

    Week 13 Defense Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1New England Patriots (at HOU)
    2Green Bay Packers (at NYG)
    3Chicago Bears (at DET)
    4Carolina Panthers (vs. WAS)
    5Philadelphia Eagles (at MIA)
    6New York Jets (at CIN)
    7Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
    8Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TB)
    9Baltimore Ravens (vs. SF)
    10Dallas Cowboys (vs. BUF)
    11Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
    12New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
    13Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
    14Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)
    15Detroit Lions (vs. CHI)
    16Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN)
    17Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
    18Buffalo Bills (at DAL)
    19Tennessee Titans (at IND)
    20Kansas City Chiefs (vs. OAK)

Kickers

7 of 7

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Best Streaming Option

    Jake Elliott, PHI (at MIA)

    The Philadelphia Eagles might trail the Dallas Cowboys by just one game in the NFC East, but thanks to continued offensive woes, the Eagles feel out of playoff contention. Luckily, a trip to Miami comes at the right time, so there's a chance the offense shows signs of life this weekend. An improvement would be welcomed and would boost Elliott's fantasy value. He has just 14 field-goal attempts this season, but he's yet to miss on any of them. More chances should be coming in this nice matchup.

    Ownership percentages: ESPN, 18.7; Yahoo, 22.0

               

    Week 13 Kicker Rankings