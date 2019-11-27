Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Better Than Usual



Drew Brees, NO (at ATL)

A few weeks ago, Brees faced the Atlanta Falcons defense and posted just 287 yards and failed to throw a touchdown in the loss. The resurgence of the Falcons defense seems to have already ended after they allowed 313 yards and three touchdowns (with two interceptions) to Jameis Winston in Week 12. Winston posted the fourth-most fantasy points last week, so confidence in Brees should be back after his recent hiccup.

At 17.4 fantasy points per game, Brees has been a fringe starter, although he is playing well. Last week, he completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards with three touchdowns and a pick in a win over the Carolina Panthers. In the four games since returning from injury, he has nine touchdowns to two interceptions and has at least 287 yards in three of those games. Throw any concerns related to Brees' last performance against the Falcons out the window and play him with top-five expectations.

Concerns

Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. NE)

No, you're not sitting Watson, but much like Dak Prescott against the New England Patriots in Week 12, expectations should be lowered. Prescott was limited to 212 yards with no scores and an interception and just one carry for four yards. He was a bottom-five quarterback for the week with about seven fantasy points.

Watson isn't getting the same love as Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson, but he does find himself as QB4 for the season, averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game. He has thrown for 201 yards or less in two of his last three games and has just four touchdowns to two interceptions in those three games. Of course, he also had 298 yards with a pair of scores and an interception in Week 12, so it hasn't been all bad. Facing the Patriots will be a challenge, so while Watson is still an obvious starter, you shouldn't project him to have one of his better performances.

Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at BAL)

If you were in the camp that Garoppolo is the weak link of the San Francisco 49ers, his play and fantasy production in the last month have killed that theory. With 89.8 fantasy points, he's QB3 behind only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen since Week 9. Garoppolo has an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that time, which includes a pair of wins over the Arizona Cardinals and a dominant victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, for the season Garoppolo is QB13, so he's been a decent option but far from great. That might give you some pause considering he's going cross-country to face a defense that's been the toughest for fantasy quarterbacks over the last month. If Garoppolo had been dominant all season, it would be easier to endorse him. It's probably easier to avoid him this week.