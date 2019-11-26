Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

After all the offseason preparation, in-season moves and weekly research, Week 13 is the ultimate separation point in fantasy football.

Whether you're fighting for a first-round bye, a division title or simply a playoff spot, this weekend's result could define a season. Wins can mean favorable matchups or a ticket to the postseason party; losses, on the other hand, can end hopes of a championship.

The upcoming slate begins with a trio of games on Thanksgiving, and all 32 teams will be in action this week. Byes are officially a thing of the past in 2019.

Since all healthy players are available, setting a Week 13 lineup may require some extra research. This ranking is based on a point-per-reception scoring format.

But the final decision, as always, is up to you.

Week 13 Top 50 Players

1. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at ATL)

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. WAS)

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at SEA)

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (vs. OAK)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs.BUF)

6. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. NO)

7. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at NG)

8. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (vs. SF)

9. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. OAK)

10. Drew Brees, QB, NO (at ATL)

11. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at NYG)

12. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (vs. MIN)

13. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at JAC)

14. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at JAC)

15. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at ATL)

16. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at IND)

17. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. BUF)

18. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. GB)

19. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (vs. LAR)

20. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. MIN)

21. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at HOU)

22. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. OAK)

23. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (at CIN)

24. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at JAC)

25. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at PIT)

26. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK (at KC)

27. D.J. Chark, WR, JAC (vs. TB)

28. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (vs. NO)

29. Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ (at CIN)

30. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at NYJ)

31. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. NE)

32. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (vs. TB)

33. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at ARI)

34. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. WAS)

35. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (at DEN)

36. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (at DAL)

37. Tom Brady, QB, NE (at HOU)

38. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (at MIA)

39. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. NO)

40. Nick Foles, QB, JAC (vs. TB)

41. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at DEN)

42. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. NE)

43. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (at KC)

44. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. BUF)

45. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at SEA)

46. John Brown, WR, BUF (at DAL)

47. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at PIT)

48. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (at MIA)

49. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at ARI)

50. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at DET)

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

To begin the month, Tyler Lockett torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches. However, his recent performances have turned heads for the wrong reason.

Seattle won both games, but he mustered three receptions for 26 yards against the San Francisco 49ers and one 38-yard grab opposite the Philadelphia Eagles. Since he attracted only six combined targets in those games while dealing with a shin injury, should Lockett owners start to worry?

Not enough to remove from lineups, at least.

Lockett, after all, has an extra day of rest before a very favorable matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. In their last three games, they've allowed six receivers to hit 75-plus yards, four to eclipse 100 and a pair to surpass 140.

Barring a negative injury update, he remains a top play.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

No reasonable fantasy owner is thinking about benching Travis Kelce; he's the highest-scoring player at his position and recently earned a place in the NFL record book.

That doesn't mean we can't be extra excited about him in Week 13, though.

Kansas City will host the Oakland Raiders, who surrendered 107 yards and a touchdown to Kelce in their September meeting. And last year, the All-Pro tight end shredded Oakland for 17 receptions, 230 yards and two scores in two games.

Additionally, star receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hamstring injury. If he's limited in any fashion, Kelce will quickly become Patrick Mahomes' favorite target against the Raiders.

Considering his history with Oakland, it might happen anyway.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

History, however, is unkind to DeAndre Hopkins when it comes to playing the New England Patriots.

In five previous games, "Nuk" hasn't caught a touchdown among his 24 receptions for 339 yards. He's averaging just 11.6 points per appearance against the Patriots—and the 2019 New England defense is probably the stingiest yet.

The Patriots held Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper without a catch in Week 12, and only seven wideouts have even mustered 70 yards on this defense. For good measure, Golden Tate is the lone wide receiver with a touchdown catch against New England.

Even entertaining the thought of benching Hopkins feels dirty, but the Patriots are absolutely going to focus their coverage on limiting the Texans' superstar.

While keeping him in the lineup is a perfectly sound choice, Hopkins' statistical floor in Week 13 is a concern.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.