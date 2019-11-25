Colin Kaepernick Posts Video from NFL Workout in Atlanta: 'We Stay Ready'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick shared a sizzle reel from his workout in front of NFL teams on Nov. 16 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Kaepernick tagged the wide receivers he brought in for the event, ending the post with "We stay ready."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "more than 24 NFL teams" were slated to attend the workout before a last-minute disagreement between Kaepernick and the NFL led to Kaepernick changing the time and location.

According to USA Today's Mike Jones, the two sides were at odds regarding a waiver Kaepernick needed to sign in order to receive the league's official blessing. Kaepernick's camp also wanted its own crew to video the session, whereas the NFL had lined up officials from the Atlanta Falcons to document the day.

"But Kaepernick worried that the recording could be selectively edited, removing his best throws, and that the league could then leak the footage to media outlets to justify teams not signing him," Jones wrote.

Only eight teams were on hand for the new workout: the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.

Schefter followed up Saturday to report "no teams have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him."