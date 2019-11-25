Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The fantasy football regular season is winding down. For some leagues, this week marks the start of the playoffs. For others, this is the final week of the regular season.

Either way, fantasy owners could be looking to give their team a final boost to push it to more success and potentially a league championship. It's never too late in the season to keep an eye on the waiver wire and add depth just in case of injuries or find a better player for a weak spot in your lineup.

Heading into Week 13, here's a look at the flex rankings for this week, followed by three waiver-wire targets to pursue.

Week 13 Fantasy Flex Rankings

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Washington Redskins



2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at Seattle Seahawks

3. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Atlanta Falcons

4. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Atlanta Falcons

5. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Green Bay Packers

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. Buffalo Bills

7. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at New York Giants

8. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Oakland Raiders

9. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp at Arizona Cardinals

11. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. New England Patriots

12. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. New Orleans Saints

13. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell at Cincinnati Bengals

14. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Houston Texans

15. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Washington Redskins

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at New York Giants

18. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen at Seattle Seahawks

19. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. Minnesota Vikings

20. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley at Arizona Cardinals

21. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at Denver Broncos

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans

25. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at Indianapolis Colts

26. Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton vs. Los Angeles Chargers

27. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Chicago Bears

28. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Oakland Raiders

29. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. Buffalo Bills

30. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs at Seattle Seahawks

31. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon at Denver Broncos

32. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs at Kansas City Chiefs

33. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson at Detroit Lions

35. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings

36. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. San Francisco 49ers

37. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Oakland Raiders

38. Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker vs. Philadelphia Eagles

39. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at Baltimore Ravens

40. New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder at Cincinnati Bengals

41. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cleveland Browns

42. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Miami Dolphins

43. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. New York Jets

44. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram vs. San Francisco 49ers

45. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. at Pittsburgh Steelers

46. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk vs. Los Angeles Rams

47. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley vs. New Orleans Saints

48. Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary at Dallas Cowboys

49. Oakland Raiders WR Tyrell Williams at Kansas City Chiefs

50. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13 Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown

(16 percent owned on Yahoo, 16 percent owned on ESPN)

Brown has had boom-or-bust potential all season, and the rookie first-round receiver has a high ceiling as he showed this past Sunday. For the first time since Week 1, Brown reached the 100-yard mark as he had four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jaguars.

Over Tennessee's previous six games, Brown had only one touchdown. His only other two scores of the season had come in Week 4 at Atlanta.

But the Titans offense has been moving the ball more efficiently with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, which gives Brown more fantasy potential. This week, Tennessee plays Indianapolis, which is a middle-of-the-pack team in pass defense, and it has won four of its last five games entering this big AFC South clash.

If you need a fill-in at receiver or in the flex spot, take the chance on Brown having another solid game this week and again getting into the end zone on a big play.

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley

(29 percent owned on Yahoo, 24 percent owned on ESPN)

Although the Cowboys have a top-10 passing defense, Beasley will have some extra motivation for the Bills' Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas. He played for the Cowboys from 2012-18, and this will be his first time playing against his former team.

The 30-year-old will also be close to home, as he went to nearby Little Elm High School before spending his college career at Southern Methodist University.

Those factors make Beasley an intriguing fantasy option this week, especially considering his consistent production this season. He's had a touchdown in four of Buffalo's last six games, including its win versus Denver on Sunday when he had six receptions for 76 yards.

The slot receiver is going to be a big part of the Bills offense against the Cowboys, and count on him to break off a big play or two against some of his former teammates.

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

(17 percent owned on Yahoo, 29 percent owned on ESPN)

There's been fantasy potential for Penny this season, but he's been blocked by Chris Carson in the Seahawks backfield. But Penny finally got some opportunities Sunday against the Eagles, and he capitalized on them by rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Prior to that, Penny had only 167 rushing yards and a touchdown through Seattle's first 10 games. But he's now proved that he should get more touches moving forward.

The Seahawks have a tough matchup this week against the Vikings, who rank sixth in the NFL in run defense (94.2 yards allowed per game). However, if Carson gets stopped early, that brings a greater possibility of Penny getting involved in Seattle's offense again.

For fantasy owners who are heading to their league's playoffs, Penny has even more potential to make an impact as he has some favorable matchups against the Panthers and Cardinals in Weeks 15 and 16.