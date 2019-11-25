NFL Week 13 Odds: Betting Lines for Bills vs. Cowboys, Vikings vs. Seahawks, More

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Early odds for Week 13 in the NFL have arrived, including the three-game Thanksgiving Day slate.

The largest line belongs to the Carolina Panthers, who are 10-point favorites over Washington. The Kansas City Chiefs, who will be fresh from a Week 12 bye, are right behind them as 9.5-point favorites over the Oakland Raiders.

Thanksgiving will feature the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons. Dallas will look to bounce back from a disappointing 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills.

View the rest of the week's slate below:

Most games are consequential in some way at this point in the season, but some hold much higher stakes than others. The latter is true for the Monday night matchup between the 8-3 Minnesota Vikings and 9-2 Seattle Seahawks.

Both squads are 6-5 against the spread this season, according to TeamRankings.com.

Take an even closer look at Bills-Cowboys and Chiefs-Raiders below.

Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The 8-3 Bills and 6-5 Cowboys are both in the playoff picture, but the Cowboys have benefitted from a weak NFC East.

Because of that, this game qualifies as a must-win for Dallas. With a loss, the Cowboys could drop from leading their division to the outside looking in.

The Cowboys entered Week 12 with the league's top overall offense averaging 444.6 yards per game. Against New England on Sunday, the Patriots' first-ranked defense held Dallas to 321 yards and nine points. It won't get any easier for quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. against Buffalo, who owns the NFL's third-best defense.

The Bills are 7-3-1 against the spread, according to TeamRankings.com, while the Cowboys are 7-4.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

The 6-5 Raiders did not do much in Week 12 to inspire confidence entering their pivotal divisional matchup with the 7-4 Chiefs by losing on the road 34-3 to the 4-7 New York Jets.

Oakland was a 3.5-point favorite.

The Raiders now have to travel to Kansas City, where they haven't won since 2012. In Week 2 this season, Kansas City defeated the Raiders 28-10 in Oakland. The Chiefs were seven-point favorites.

The Raiders' best chance at beating the Chiefs this time is rookie running back Josh Jacobs. The first-round pick out of Alabama has four games with at least 100 rushing yards through Week 12 and stands to make a huge impact against Kansas City's 30th-ranked run defense.

Both teams are 6-5 against the spread, according to TeamRankings.com, but the Chiefs' overwhelming home-field advantage against the Raiders in recent years gives plenty of reason to trust reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and Co.