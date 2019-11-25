NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing Week 13 Standings After Sunday's Action

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The feature game of the weekend turned into a blowout as the San Francisco 49ers cooked the Green Bay Packers to stay just below the New England Patriots in the NFL's power rankings.

While the New Orleans Saints survived a scare at home, the Seattle Seahawks secured a nice road victory to keep pace in the NFC. And since both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles lost—Philly to Seattle—the Saints and Seahawks moved ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth.

But the weekend wasn't as kind to the Oakland Raiders, who hardly put up a fight in a loss to the New York Jets. That letdown is the key story from Sunday's action in the AFC.

Week 12 concludes with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Post-TNF Week 12 Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (10-1)

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

5. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

9. Houston Texans (7-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

12. Oakland Raiders (6-5)

13. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

15. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

18. Carolina Panthers (5-6)

19. Cleveland Browns (5-6)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

21. Chicago Bears (5-6)

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

23. New York Jets (4-7)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

26. Atlanta Falcons (3-8)

27. Detroit Lions (3-7-1)

28. Denver Broncos (4-7)

29. New York Giants (2-9)

30. Miami Dolphins (2-9)

31. Washington (2-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11)

Current Playoff Standings

AFC

1. New England Patriots (AFC East leader)

2. Baltimore Ravens (AFC North leader)

3. Houston Texans (AFC South leader)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West leader)

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

The biggest news Sunday happened in New York, where the Raiders allegedly played—but you could've fooled us.

In fairness, the cross-country trip is not easy. Still, Oakland only scored on its opening drive of the game. Otherwise, the Jets owned the contest with 34 straight points and cruised to a win. And, consequently, the wild-card picture is a glorious mess.

Heading into Week 13, the Steelers hold the tiebreaker for the second wild-card slot among four 6-5 teams—Pittsburgh, Oakland, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Dwelling on that explanation is unnecessary since five games remain. What does matter is the natural separation on the horizon.

Over the next two weeks, the Titans play the Colts and Raiders. Oakland travels to the AFC West-leading Chiefs next Sunday as the Steelers host the Browns, who are 5-6 and only a game back. Tennessee has two games remaining with Houston, too.

The standings will be crowded for a while, but a couple of wild-card hopefuls will no longer be contenders in the near future.

NFC

Butch Dill/Associated Press

1. San Francisco 49ers (NFC West leader)

2. New Orleans Saints (NFC South leader)

3. Green Bay Packers (NFC North leader)

4. Dallas Cowboys (NFC East leader)

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Minnesota Vikings

Unlike the AFC, the wild-card conversation is basically settled on the other side of the NFL. While we're uncertain exactly which teams will occupy those spots, it will be some combination of San Francisco or Seattle and Green Bay or Minnesota.

With a win Sunday, the Seahawks dropped the Eagles to 5-6 while improving to 9-2. Minnesota had a bye, so the Vikings' advantage on Philadelphia is now three full games.

Only a massive collapse will prevent any of the current playoff teams—beyond Dallas—from reaching the postseason.

As a result, the most important conversations regarding the NFC are seeding order and the East division race. The marquee games for the remainder of the 2019 season are basically limited to the above six teams and Philadelphia.

In Week 13, Dallas hosts its traditional Thanksgiving game and will play 8-3 Buffalo. The reeling Eagles have an opportunity to shake a mini-skid opposite the tanking Dolphins.

The 49ers head across the country to face Baltimore, then Minnesota travels to Seattle. If the Niners lose and Seahawks win, Seattle will snatch the NFC West lead. And if the Saints also win, they'd replace San Francisco atop the conference.

First-round byes in the NFC will be a well-deserved reward.

