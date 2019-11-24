Antonio Brown Rumors: NFL 'a Few Weeks Away' from Possible Discipline Decision

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly still a "few weeks away" from making a decision on the playing status of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the news after Brown met with league officials earlier this week. According to Glazer, Brown presented the NFL with new information that will require the league further investigate the claims of sexual assault made against him by two women.

Brown has been a free agent since the Patriots released him following their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. While New England kept him on the roster following the first allegation of sexual assault that surfaced, the team cut him when he was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman and then contacted her in threatening text messages that included pictures of her children.

Brown has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He has made various public comments on the subject on social media, at times appearing defiant, but Glazer described his meeting with the NFL as "cooperative." Brown also issued an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Twitter this week.

"Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB," Brown tweeted.

Brown was previously critical of the NFL for the handling of his case versus the league not punishing Kraft after he was arrested for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Brown entered 2019 with six straight seasons with 100-plus catches—an NFL record. He spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders this offseason following a falling out with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and team management. The Raiders later cut Brown after he had several incidents with the franchise, including an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.