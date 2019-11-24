Tom Brady Quiet as Stout Patriots D Beats Dak Prescott, Cowboys 13-9

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

At this point, the mantra for the New England Patriots is just keep winning.

Following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and an uneven performance in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending champions defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in Sunday's clash between division leaders at Gillette Stadium. New England is now 10-1 and clear of the 8-3 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race after the defense led the way yet again in the latest win.

As for Dallas, it is just 6-5 and in a battle with the 5-6 Eagles in the NFC East.

What's Next?

The Cowboys host the Bills on Thanksgiving, while the Patriots are at the Houston Texans next Sunday.

