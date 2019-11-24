Tom Brady Quiet as Stout Patriots D Beats Dak Prescott, Cowboys 13-9

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N'Keal Harry, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

At this point, the mantra for the New England Patriots is just keep winning.

Following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and an uneven performance in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending champions defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in Sunday's clash between division leaders at Gillette Stadium. New England is now 10-1 and clear of the 8-3 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race after the defense led the way yet again in the latest win.

As for Dallas, it is just 6-5 and in a battle with the 5-6 Eagles in the NFC East.

            

What's Next?

The Cowboys host the Bills on Thanksgiving, while the Patriots are at the Houston Texans next Sunday.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Browns Owner Wears Garrett Hat

    Dee Haslam wore a Browns hat with ‘95’ on it before Browns-Dolphins today in support of suspended Myles Garrett

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Owner Wears Garrett Hat

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Gore Passes Barry Sanders 🙌

    Frank Gore moves into 3rd all-time in career rushing yards. Next stop, Canton

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gore Passes Barry Sanders 🙌

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How Was This Roughing the Passer?

    Awful call on Maurice Hurst's sack of Sam Darnold 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Was This Roughing the Passer?

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Cam Jordan Popped Kyle Allen Late

    Saints DE was flagged for punching the Panthers QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Jordan Popped Kyle Allen Late

    Jesse Reed
    via Sportsnaut.com