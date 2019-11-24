NFL Predictions Week 12: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 12th week of the 2019 NFL season is shaping up to be a good one. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts kicked things off with a Thursday night thriller, and there are several other key contests on the remaining schedule, with playoff implications aplenty.

Of the 13 contests Sunday and Monday, nine feature at least one team with a .500 record or better. Two more—New York Giants at Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns—feature 4-6 teams hoping to stay in the postseason hunt.

Whether you just want to follow the playoff chase in Week 12 or are looking for a little wagering action, you will find the information you need here. We will run down the schedule and broadcast information for every game, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 12 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, November 24

1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets: CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots: Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 25

8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams: ESPN, ESPN App

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (+10, 46.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 40.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+3.5, 37) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 46.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 33-22

Oakland Raiders (-3.5, 46.5) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 38) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-15

Seattle Seahawks (+1, 47) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 40) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 51) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6, 45) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 37-24

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday night's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers is arguably the game of Week 12. Yes, the late-afternoon contest between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots will have its fair share of drama and playoff implications, but this could be a preview of the NFC title game.

The 49ers have the conference's best record at 9-1. The Packers are tied for the second-best record at 8-2. If San Francisco wins, it will be in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed—a fact of which the Packers are well aware.

"The way we look at it, we're going to have to win there one time the rest of the year," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It would be nice to get it done this week."

The Packers could have a bit of an advantage. They are rested and coming off the bye, while the 49ers are banged up. Defensive end Dee Ford and tackle Joe Staley have already been ruled out for San Francisco. Pass-catchers Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are all listed as questionable.

This doesn't mean that Green Bay will have a cakewalk. The 49ers have been tough to beat regardless of their injury situations. In fact, the Seattle Seahawks are the only team to knock them off. They did so with Kittle and Sanders on the sidelines and only late into overtime.

If the Packers can force Jimmy Garoppolo to beat them while getting a little vintage magic out of Aaron Rodger, though, they have a shot at the upset.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams isn't quite as spicy as the Sunday night contest. However, it's a pivotal game for both teams. The Rams sit at 6-4 and are hoping to stay in the NFC wild-card race. The 8-2 Ravens are hoping to catch the one-loss Patriots in the AFC.

With Baltimore being the team that beat New England, it only needs to finish with an equal record to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed. A loss to Los Angeles, however, could make that difficult.

New England is entering a tough three-game stretch against Dallas, the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they finish at the Cincinnati Bengals and at home against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Even if the Patriots go 3-3 down the stretch, they will finish with a 12-4 record.

For the Rams to pull off the upset, they are going to have to see an offensive resurgence. Chemistry on that side of the ball has been lacking all season long, and L.A. has scored a mere 17 points in each of its past two games. Against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' first-ranked scoring offense (34.1 points per game), that isn't going to cut it.

The good news for Los Angeles is that it should see the return of wideout Brandin Cooks. He's been out since Week 8 with a concussion but is no longer on the injury report.

If the Rams can find the offensive chemistry that has been missing since the end of last season, they can challenge the Ravens. Though Baltimore's defense has played better in recent weeks, it isn't a true shutdown unit. What L.A. cannot afford to do is allow Baltimore to get up early, lean on the running game on offense and pressure the quarterback on defense.

That's the formula that allowed the Ravens to turn a competitive game against the Patriots into a blowout.