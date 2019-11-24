NFL Week 12 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Football fans couldn't have asked for a much better start to Week 12. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kicked things off with a physical, competitive Thursday night battle that had heavy playoff implications. The game went down to the wire and should set the tone for an exciting slate of action.

With 12 games remaining on the NFL slate—the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are on bye—there is plenty of action to come.

You're going to want to catch as much of it as possible, and you're in luck. Here you'll find all the schedule and viewing information you need to tune in to Sunday's and Monday's action. You'll also find a look at some of the latest injury news heading into Sunday morning.

NFL Week 12 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

Week 12 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, November 24

1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets: CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots: Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 25

8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams: ESPN, WatchESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers Shorthanded Against Divisional Rival

David Richard/Associated Press

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to remain in the AFC North race, they desperately need a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. On paper, this shouldn't be a major challenge. Cincinnati is the NFL's lone winless team for a reason.

However, the Steelers are not going to be at full strength. Starting running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have both been ruled out. Conner has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion during Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fellow wideout Diontae Johnson also suffered a concussion and remains in the protocol, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, but he has practiced and could play against Cincinnati:

The Bengals won't see the return of wideout A.J. Green Sunday.

Freeman, Hooper Out for Atlanta Falcons

Like the Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons will be without two of their offensive stars Sunday. Running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper have both been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hooper is dealing with an MCL sprain, while Freeman has been dealing with a foot sprain. Both players missed Week 11's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Jeff Driskel to Start Again for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for the third consecutive week. This means Jeff Driskel will start against the Washington Redskins. Though the Lions are a long shot to make the playoffs at 3-6-1, placing Stafford on injured reserve doesn't appear to be an option for the 10-year veteran.

"For us, it's probably, maybe a different conversation as you get closer toward the end of the season," head coach Matt Patricia said, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Stafford won't be the only notable absence. Defensive ends Trey Flowers and Da'Shawn Hand have also been ruled out, as have center Frank Ragnow, safety Tracy Walker and return specialist Jamal Agnew.

Tom Brady Listed as Questionable

While the Lions are sure to be without Stafford, there's a slight chance the New England Patriots could be without Tom Brady against the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, he is questionable with an elbow injury.

It isn't uncommon to see Brady listed on New England's injury report, but the six-time Super Bowl champ rarely misses a game. He hasn't missed a start because of injury since suffering a torn ACL in 2008.

This appears likely to be the case once again, as Rapoport reports that Brady is expected to play:

More concerning is the fact that New England will likely be without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and could be without wideout Mohamed Sanu as well:

Brandin Cooks Expected to Make Return

The Los Angeles Rams have been without wide receiver Brandin Cooks since Week 8 because of a concussion, his second of the season. It appears he will make his return Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He's off the injury report and ready to get back to game action.

Cooks is eager to put his recent concussion history behind him.

"Just thankful for the team putting me in the right position and looking out for my best interest, taking every step I needed to take so I'm comfortable going back out there on the field," he told Stu Jackson of the team's official website.

Cook's return couldn't come at a better time for the Rams. They are going to have their hands full matching points with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' No. 1 scoring offense.