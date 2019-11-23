Report: Christian McCaffrey's Brother Max Suspended 10 Weeks by NFL

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NFL has suspended free-agent wide receiver Max McCaffrey for 10 weeks, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

No reason was provided, but McCaffrey received a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2018 NFL season for an undisclosed reason, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

McCaffrey is the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who currently leads the NFL in touchdowns and scrimmage yards.

McCaffrey jumped around the NFL from 2016 to 2019 and had stints with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers (twice), New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers. He played in six regular-season games for the Jags and 49ers and caught one four-yard pass for Jacksonville in 2017.

San Francisco waived him on Aug. 3, 2019, but McCaffrey found a new home when the XFL's DC Defenders drafted him in the eighth round of the league's inaugural draft in October.

McCaffrey starred at Duke, where he caught 117 passes for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6'2", 205-pound wideout went undrafted before signing with the Raiders in 2016.

Max and Christian are the sons of former Denver Broncos great Ed McCaffrey, the 13-year NFL wideout who won three Super Bowls and made one Pro Bowl.

As for what lies ahead for Max McCaffrey, the DC Defenders are slated to begin their first season on Saturday, February 8, against the Seattle Dragons at home.