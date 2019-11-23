33 Players Disciplined, $732,422 in Total Fines for Steelers-Browns Brawl

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL disciplined 33 players and handed out $732,422 in fines for the Nov. 14 brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted out a full breakdown:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.