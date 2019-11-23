33 Players Disciplined, $732,422 in Total Fines for Steelers-Browns Brawl

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

Myles Garrett, defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland, usa el casco de Mason Rudolph, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, para golpearlo al final del partido del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019 (AP Foto/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL disciplined 33 players and handed out $732,422 in fines for the Nov. 14 brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted out a full breakdown:

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

