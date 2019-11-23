Week 12 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

David Richard/Associated Press

Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans came with its fair share of drama. From the back-and-forth scoring that defined most of the contest to a controversial Deshaun Watson fumble inside of two minutes, the Week-12 opener was drenched in talking points.

This is likely to be a theme for the NFL's 12th week of 2019, as there are several intriguing matchups on the remaining slate.

Here, you'll find the remaining schedule with score predictions and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars. We'll also examine some of the top over/under plays for Week 12.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (+9.5, 46.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 40.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+3.5, 37) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 45) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 33-22

Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 46.5) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 38) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-15

Seattle Seahawks (+1, 48) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 52) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 45) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 37-24

Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns Over 45

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Anyone who pegged this game as a potential shootout at the start of the regular season would have been laughed at. On paper, the Cleveland Browns should have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, while the Miami Dolphins are actively trying to tank for the 2020 draft.

Here we are in Week 12, however, and the Browns own just two more wins than Miami. Cleveland's weapons are still there, though, which is part of why this could end up a high-scoring game.

The other piece of the equation is a plethora of defensive absences for both teams. Miami recently placed starting safeties Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on injured reserve, which bodes well for Cleveland pass-catchers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will be without defensive starters Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi because of suspensions. Browns safety Morgan Burnett was also placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

This means we'll see a weakened version of a Browns defense that has already surrendered an average of 22.8 points per game this season. With Miami averaging just over 20 points over its last three outings, this could lead to a back-and-forth battle that hits the over before the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Under 38

Tom Puskar/Associated Press

An over/under of 38 is low, even for the worst of teams. However, the worst is exactly what this game has in the Cincinnati Bengals. The league's lone winless team, Cincinnati has averaged just 14.7 points per game this season and has only topped 17 points twice. Against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed 17.6 points over its last five games, the Bengals should do their part toward reaching the under.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are dealing with several injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Running back James Conner is still dealing with a shoulder injury, while wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson both suffered concussions in Week 11.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, only Johnson has a chance to play on Sunday. Conner and Smith-Schuster have already been ruled out.

This means that the Steelers are unlikely to steamroll the Bengals offensively. Even with Cincinnati sporting an awful defense—ranked dead-last in yards allowed, 425.1 per game—this should be a defensive struggle.

Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams over 46

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams is less likely to be a defensive struggle. Realistically, Baltimore could hit 46 points on its own—the Ravens have averaged just over 39 points per game over the last month.

The real question is whether the Rams can get their maligned offense back on track enough to hold up their end of the over here. While Los Angeles has averaged 24.3 points per game for the season, they've scored just 17 in each of their last two games.

Unfortunately, Rams and former Ravens safety Eric Weddle isn't interested in giving his new team an edge.

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am," Weddle said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Still, the Rams are at home and still have weapons like Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks, who will make his return from a concussion this week:

This may not be an all-out barn-burner, but there should be enough scoring on Monday night to reach the over.