Colts' T.Y. Hilton Says Loss to Texans 'Totally on Me' in Return from Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was willing to shoulder the blame for Thursday night's 20-17 loss to the Houston Texans as he struggled in his first game back from a calf injury.

"I let the team down," the four-time Pro Bowler said after the game, per ESPN's Mike Wells. "Totally on me."

With Indianapolis trailing by three, Hilton was unable to make catches on a pair of 3rd-and-4s on back-to-back possessions in the second half. The second drop, which Houston cornerback Johnathan Joseph got a hand on, came on a play that started at the Indianapolis 47-yard line and could have put the Colts in field-goal position for the tie.

"I have to make that," Hilton said, per Wells. "That's what I get paid for. I have to make them. One hundred percent on me."

Hilton had three catches for 18 yards in his first game since Oct. 27. His longest reception went for eight yards.

Hilton had missed his team's previous three games because of a calf injury he initially thought would end his season. He entered Thursday as questionable to play, but the eighth-year veteran was able to give it a go despite not having participated in practice.

He wound up playing 25 snaps in the game.

"I give him credit for wanting to be on the field," Colts head coach Frank Reich said, per Wells. "We knew even if we could get him on the field for 20, 30 plays, some of it was just as a decoy, so hopefully [the Texans] would roll the coverage to him or do something like that and give us a chance to run it a little bit better. So that was part of the plan."

Though he was able to get back on the field, Thursday marked Hilton's lowest outputs of the season. His previous season-low for catches (four) and yards (37) came in a 19-13 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6.