NFL Predictions Week 12: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Week 12 got off to a rousing start. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans did battle in one of the most exhilarating Thursday night matchups of the season.

With a win, the Texans took over first place in the AFC South. However, it's still a tight race, as it is in most of the league's divisions in 2019. Five divisional leads are held by just one game or less.

The remainder of Week 12 should bring with it plenty of further excitement for even the most casual of fans. For those who enjoy fantasy football or a little wagering, there will be even more excitement to be had.

Here we will dig into some of the top fantasy options for Week 12, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars. We will also take a closer look at some sneaky sleeper plays for PPR fantasy formats.

Week 12 Lines and Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (+9.5, 46.5 O/U) at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants (+6, 40.5) at Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos (+3.5, 37) at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 46.5) at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders (-3, 46.5) at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 38) at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks (+1, 48) at Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41) at Washington Redskins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 52) at Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 45) at New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers (+3, 48) at San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens (+3, 48) at Los Angeles Rams

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Fantasy Football Top 25 Rankings and Projections

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: 175 total yards, two TDs

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: 170 total yards, one TD

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: 165 total yards, one TD

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: 160 total yards, one TD

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 150 total yards, one TD

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders: 145 total yards, one TD

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 140 total yards, one TD

8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 138 total yards, one TD

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: 137 total yards, one TD

10. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 135 total yards, one TD

11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 130 total yards, one TD

12. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 125total yards, one TD

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: 124 total yards, one TD

14. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: 120 total yards, one TD

15. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: 118 total yards, one TD

16. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 115 total yards, one TD

17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks: 110 total yards, one TD

18. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets: 165 total yards

19. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 160 total yards

20. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots: 155 total yards

21. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 148 total yards

22. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers: 145 total yards

23. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: 135 total yards

24. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: 134 total yards

25. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers: 130 total yards

Sleeper: Jeff Driskel, QB, Detroit Lions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

If you need an injury replacement for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford—or simply a bye-week fill-in—Jeff Driskel could be your man. Starting in place of Stafford the past two games, Driskel carried himself well.

Though Detroit lost both those outings, Driskel passed for 478 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 88 yards and another score. The results are bad for the Lions but good for fantasy managers who gambled on Driskel.

Sunday, Detroit faces off against the one-win Washington Redskins. This isn't a guaranteed victory for the Lions, but Washington's inconsistent defense should again benefit Driskel owners.

Washington ranks 22nd in scoring defense (25.3 points per game allowed), 23rd in total defense (369.5 yards), 16th in passing defense (235.6 yards) and 26th in rushing defense (133.9 yards). The Redskins' inability to contain the run bodes well for a scrambling quarterback like Driskel and for our next potential sleeper.

Projection: 245 passing yards, two passing TDs, one INT, 50 rushing yards.

Sleeper: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Detroit Lions

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Lions have been searching for someone to spark their running game since starting back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve in October. Former Alabama standout Bo Scarbrough was given an opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 and responded with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Scarbrough is not a particularly explosive back, but he's a grinder who can carry the running game against Washington.

"I thought he played super physical," Driskel said of Scarbrough's performance against Dallas, per Matt Schoch of the Detroit News. "Rarely did you see the first guy that made contact with him bring him down."

Scarbrough may not produce a lot of long plays or contribute much in the passing game, but he could see a lot of grinding ground work, especially if Detroit gets up on the scoreboard early.

Projection: 85 rushing yards, one TD.

Sleeper: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Though not as much of an unknown as Driskel and Scarbrough, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel is still a relative sleeper in the fantasy world. In fact, you might still be able to scoop him up off the waiver wire—he's available in 59 percent of ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Samuel has been a stud in San Francisco's past two games, catching 16 receptions for 46 yards. However, managers should temper their expectations a bit in Week 12.

Those two big games came with No. 1 pass-catcher George Kittle sidelined. There's a chance that he will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after returning to practice on a limited basis ahead of the game.

"It went really well," Kittle said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "It was definitely a step in the right direction."

Kittle (knee, ankle), Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) have all been limited this week, so be sure to check the status report Sunday morning before committing your lineup. Samuel's value grows if either Sanders or Kittle is out, but he should be a solid play as long as he's in the lineup.

Projection: five receptions, 85 receiving yards.