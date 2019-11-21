Patriots' Tom Brady on Antonio Brown Rumors: Those Decisions Aren't Up to Me

Eric Espada/Getty Images

If the New England Patriots re-sign Antonio Brown, it won't be quarterback Tom Brady making the deal.

"I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me," Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One on Thursday (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI). "They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can."

Brown played one game with the Patriots earlier this season before being released amid sexual assault allegations.

While he remains unsigned, he offered an apology on Twitter Tuesday to owner Robert Kraft and the organization.

Christian Fauria said Thursday on WEEI that the Patriots were "[kicking] the tires" on re-signing Brown.

Despite the off-field controversies, the receiver would be a huge help for a New England squad that has struggled offensively as of late. The team has just 37 points combined over the last two games while Brady hasn't topped 300 passing yards since Week 6.

Receivers Mohamed Sanu and Philip Dorsett have also been limited by injuries, leaving few experienced options in the passing game outside of Julian Edelman.