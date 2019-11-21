Jordan Myles Released from WWE Contract Days After Saying He Quit on Twitter

Credit: WWE.com

Jordan Myles is no longer under contract with WWE, the company confirmed to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.

In a video posted to Twitter on Nov. 13 (h/t SEScoops' Ian Carey), Myles said he no longer wanted to work for WWE (warning: video contains profanity):

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--king WWE. I am no longer employed. I refuse to work for racist...I f--king quit. F--k them! I hate that f--king company and everything they f--king stand for. All they ever did was hold our f--king people back. I do this s--t for the culture, I don't need anyone's f--king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name, call me ACH and don't forget the super b---h. I quit, f--k you!"

Myles had criticized a WWE T-shirt design that he believed referenced racial stereotypes:

WWE responded in a statement that Myles, whose real name is Albert Hardie Jr., "approved this T-shirt for sale" and that the promotion works with the wrestlers when it comes to merchandise designs.

Myles countered the initial design had made him "uncomfortable," but that Triple H, WWE's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, was under the impression he had signed off on the shirt:

Myles was one of a few WWE wrestlers who—for different reasons—have recently asked to be let out of their contracts.

Sin Cara tweeted Nov. 11 he feels "stuck in a place where I have no value as an athlete, performer or entertainer." Mike Kanellis expressed a similar frustration, tweeting in October he was hopeful of returning to the independent circuit.

While not referencing any specific wrestlers, Triple H spoke Thursday on a conference call about wrestlers using social media as a way to announce their desire to leave WWE (h/t Darren Wood of Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't understand people airing issues. If you have one talk to us. If you put that out there in the media that's not a way to go about business. If I had a complaint with a talent I don't go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. I've never understood that process if it's legit.

"There's a silliness to it, a maturity issue of it's not how you handle business. Anybody that is out there that is serious about it [gaining their release] that's talking on the internet, using their phones, you handle your business like a professional."

With his separation from WWE now official, Myles can return to his ACH moniker and book independent dates.

According to Hausman, he's set to appear for Heavy Metal Wrestling in San Antonio on Friday and will compete for Pro Wrestling Revolver in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 27.