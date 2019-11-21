Rams WR Brandin Cooks Says He Never Considered Retirement Amid Concussions

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters Thursday that he did not consider retirement after suffering his second concussion of the season (and fifth known one since 2015) in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

"Absolutely not," Cooks said. "Never went through my mind."

The 26-year-old suffered the concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Per Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday, Cooks is expected back for his team's next game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The six-year veteran has 27 catches for 402 yards and a touchdown in eight games for the 6-4 Rams. He's a game-breaking deep threat who's averaged 14.3 career yards per reception, and McVay is happy to welcome him back.

"He's excited to be able to play," McVay said Wednesday, per Thiry. "He's felt good for a couple weeks, so when he's feeling good, and we've gotten the thumbs up from everybody else, that makes us all feel good."

Cooks was a limited practice participant all last week, per the Rams' injury report, but he was not cleared to play in Los Angeles' 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Rams should have all three of their starting wideouts in Cooper Kupp, Cooks and Robert Woods, who missed the Bears game while he attended to a personal issue.

Woods spoke with the media Thursday and said he's planning on playing against the Ravens:

Kickoff is Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Caesars Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a three-point road favorite.