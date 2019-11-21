Stephen A. Smith, Terrell Owens Rip Each Other over Colin Kaepernick Fallout

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Former NFL star Terrell Owens sparred with Stephen A. Smith on First Take Thursday regarding their thoughts on quarterback Colin Kaepernick and it got ugly:

"Stephen A. you have a platform," Owens said. "It's ok to disagree, but it was the way you were going about it. It was almost like you were attacking him."

"Max almost seems blacker than you, Stephen A.," Owens added later, referring to white co-host Max Kellerman.

Smith clearly didn't appreciate the comments.

"Time out. You done crossed the line," he responded. "... What's the definition of blackness? Is there a definitive definition of blackness?"

As TMZ Sports noted, the two continued to complain about each other after the show on Twitter and Smith's radio show.

Smith has argued that Kaepernick doesn't really want to play in the NFL again after he moved his scheduled workout last Saturday, but Owens reportedly texted the ESPN host Wednesday to say, "You have no idea what you're talking about," per Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Hall of Fame receiver argued on First Take that Kaepernick only wanted transparency, which he wasn't getting from the NFL-run workout.

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has also ripped Smith over his thoughts on Kaepernick.

However, the ESPN host didn't appreciate Owens calling him out over his race.