Vikings' Adam Thielen Reportedly Gets Stitches for 'Bad Cut' on Ankle Injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen received stitches after suffering a "bad cut" on his ankle during Wednesday's practice.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Thielen's status for Saturday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers is not set in stone, but the "initial prognosis was encouraging for his chances of playing."

Thielen earned Pro Bowl selections each of the previous two years while emerging as one of the NFL's most consistently dangerous receivers. The Minnesota State product recorded 204 receptions for 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The 29-year-old Minnesota native has been highly durable during his slow but steady rise to stardom. He didn't miss any games during his first five years in the league. A lingering hamstring injury forced him to miss six games this season, however.

He finished the 2019 regular season with just 30 receptions for 418 yards and six scores in 10 games, but he came up big in Minnesota's NFC Wild Card Round playoff road win over the New Orleans Saints last week with seven catches for 129 yards, including a 43-yard reception in overtime that set up tight end Kyle Rudolph's game-winning touchdown.

If Thielen does not recover in time to play against the Niners, it would be a major blow to Minnesota's chances of pulling off the upset.

Stefon Diggs would be quarterback Kirk Cousins' clear No. 1 option in the passing game after leading the team with 1,130 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns during the regular season. Cousins would likely turn to Rudolph, rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Dalvin Cook in the passing game as well.

The Vikings don't have much depth at wideout, but rookie seventh-round pick Bisi Johnson and 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell would be the next men up if Thielen does not play Saturday.