Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

David Richard/Associated Press

We've reached Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season, which means that fantasy playoffs are on the immediate horizon in most season-long leagues. If you've been fortunate enough to still be in the postseason chase, it's time to finish strong.

Of course, making a strong final push will likely require some crafty roster management. There's one round of byes left—the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are off—and injuries will once again be a factor.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, for example, has already been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans.

Most fantasy managers will need to rely on a middle-tier star or two in Week 12. Here, you'll find a look at which are worth the start and which should be avoided. Weekly must-starts like Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and Patrick Mahomes won't be examined here. If you have them, you start them.

Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Spotlight: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not been a reliable fantasy option for much of 2019. However, he's shown some improvement over the past few weeks, specifically with his ball security. Over the past three weeks, he has five passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and zero turnovers.

In Week 12, Mayfield and the Browns have a favorable matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is not the worst team in the NFL and has won two of its last three games. However, the Dolphins pass defense does not represent a daunting challenge. Miami ranks 20th in pass defense but has produced a mere 13 sacks while allowing 23 passing touchdowns this season.

Miami also recently placed starting safeties Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on injured reserve.

Mayfield has a prime opportunity to play his cleanest game of 2019 in Week 12.

Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Start 'Em: Running Backs

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Spotlight: Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know if they'll have starting back James Conner this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Even if they do, backup Jaylen Samuels should be viewed as a starting option in PPR leagues because of his receiving ability.

Over the past three weeks, Samuels has caught 21 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

If Conner cannot go, Samuels should be a solid start in standard leagues as well. No team has allowed more rushing yards than the 167 per game Cincinnati has allowed this season.

Samuels should be in store for a strong outing as a runner if he gets the start in place of Conner.

Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Start 'Em: Wide Receivers

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Spotlight: Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones falls into the must-start category of fantasy options. While he was held out of practice Wednesday, he didn't appear on the injury report and was likely receiving a day off.

Second-year receiver Calvin Ridley, meanwhile, isn't a weekly must-start, but he should be started this week. Ridley is coming off a tremendous game against the Carolina Panthers—eight receptions, 143 yards and a touchdown—and has another favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa ranks 31st in pass defense, allowing an average of 290.9 passing yards per game. With Jones commanding much of the defensive attention, Ridley should be free to again burn an NFC South rival.

Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Mohamed Sanu, New England Patriots

Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em: Tight Ends

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Spotlight: Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

If you're looking for a sleeper play at tight end or a streamer off the waiver wire, Jacob Hollister of the Seattle Seahawks is a premium choice.

Since being added to the active roster ahead of Week 6, Hollister has climbed his way into a significant role in the Seattle offense. Over the last two weeks, he's caught 12 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

"Hollister has been great," quarterback Russell Wilson said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "The plays he's been making have been so much fun to watch and be a part."

Wilson has begun to trust Hollister, and the tight end should have a strong day against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has surrendered 17 passing touchdowns in 10 games.

Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys