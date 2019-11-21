Week 12 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With Week 12 here, the NFL playoff race is really beginning to heat up. Of the league's eight division-leaders, five hold a lead of one win or fewer heading into the weekend. Thursday night's game will feature the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, two AFC South foes with identical 6-4 records.

For teams with a realistic chance of making the postseason, the margin for error is thin. This should make for plenty of intense and intriguing action in Week 12. For the betting crowd, there will be plenty of opportunities for additional action as well.

Here, you'll find the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars. You'll also find some enticing props score predictions for every game.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 46 O/U) at Houston Texans: Houston 28-26

Carolina Panthers (+10, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 40.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+4, 38) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 45) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-18

Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 46) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 39.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-16

Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41.5) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5, 51.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 46) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 33-24

Duke Johnson Jr. Over 22.5 Rushing Yards

One interesting prop involves Texans running back Duke Johnson Jr. and an over/under of 22.5 rushing yards—found at Oddschecker.com. This is a low total, but it is important to remember that Johnson is a complementary back behind starter Carlos Hyde.

However, Johnson isn't strictly a receiving back, either. He's averaged just under six carries per game this season. While he's only topped 23 yards once in his last three games, Johnson has done so seven times this season.

On average, Johnson has rushed for 32.7 yards per game in 2019.

While the Colts and their ninth-ranked run defense will present a challenge for Johnson and the Texans, the averages suggest that he will indeed hit the over here. He rushed for 34 yards the last time these two foes met.

Cincinnati Bengals Under 18.5 Points

Another interesting prop from Oddschecker.com involves the Cincinnati Bengals and an over/under of 18.5 team points.

At first glance, the over might seem like a smart choice. This is a low point total, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a familiar foe, and the Steelers are short-handed due to injuries and suspensions. However, one must take into account just how bad Cincinnati's offense has been this season.

The Bengals have reached 18 points only twice in 2019 and have not done so since Week 5. They're going with a rookie quarterback in Ryan Finley and aren't likely to see the return of A.J. Green, who remains on the rehab field:

The Steelers defense, meanwhile, has allowed an average of just 17.75 points over the last month. The Steelers allowed a single field goal the last time they played Cincinnati.

New Orleans Saints Over 24.5 Points

While the Bengals have struggled to put points on the board this season, the New Orleans Saints have regularly made it look easy. Even with their nine-point disaster against the Atlanta Falcons considered, New Orleans has averaged 27.5 points over its last four games.

This is part of the reason why the over/under for the Saints of 24.5 points found at Oddschecker.com is enticing.

Another reason is that the Saints are playing at home and against a division rival that has struggled defensively.

The Carolina Panthers have allowed an average of 25.7 points per game this season. They've allowed an average of 31 points over the last month and are coming off a 29-3 loss to Atlanta.

The Saints may not win in blowout fashion, but Drew Brees and Co. should play well enough offensively to reach 25 points against the rival Panthers.