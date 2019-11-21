NFL Week 12 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Week 12 is here, NFL fans. On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will kick things off with a pivotal AFC South showdown.

The Colts and Texans share a 6-4 record, though Indianapolis owns the divisional lead thanks to an earlier head-to-head win. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars aren't far behind, with 5-5 and 4-6 records, respectively.

Thursday's winner will gain a big advantage in the AFC South race. We should expect an exciting and competitive contest. Here, we'll examine two of the top prop bets from that contest, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and score predictions for every game.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 46 O/U) at Houston Texans: Houston 28-26

Carolina Panthers (+10, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 40.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+4, 38) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 45) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-18

Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 46) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 39.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-16

Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41.5) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5, 51.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 46) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 33-24

First Half Total Points Over 20.5

The Colts are dealing with some injuries that could affect their ability to add points to the scoreboard. They will be without starting running back Marlon Mack and could be without star receiver T.Y. Hilton as well.

However, Hilton was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and will travel with the team to Houston, according to John P. Lopez of Sports Radio 610:

Hilton's potential return is just one reason the over on first-half over/under of 20.5 points—found at Oddschecker.com—is enticing.

Even for a grinding, defensive game, 21 is a low point total—and these two teams aren't built for a legitimate defensive struggle. Neither Indianapolis nor Houston ranks in the top 12 in scoring defense, and both have allowed an average of more than 20 points per game.

The last time these two faced off, the halftime score was 14-9. Expect something similar on Thursday night.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins Over 80.5 Receiving Yards

Among player props, the over/under involving Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins may be the most attractive. You can find an over/under of 80.5 yards at Oddschecker.com, and the over is the safe pick here.

Hopkins is regularly the centerpiece of the Texans passing attack, and Deshaun Watson's favorite target.

"I see it pre-snap, he sees it pre-snap, post-snap, and we'll just be on the same page. We just have that chemistry," Watson said of Hopkins, per Avery Duncan of Texans Wire.

This isn't going to change this week, especially with fellow wideout Will Fuller questionable and considered a game-time decision. Houston isn't suddenly going to stop feeding Hopkins the ball.

Hopkins has topped 81 yards four times this season and reached 80 last week against the Baltimore Ravens, even though Watson only passed for 169 yards in the contest.

The last time the Colts and the Texans did battle, Hopkins caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. As long as he remains healthy, Hopkins should reach 81 yards in the rematch.