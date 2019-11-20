Antonio Brown Files Defamation Countersuit Against Britney Taylor

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown has filed a countersuit against Britney Taylor while claiming defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Taylor, Brown's former trainer, initially filed a lawsuit against Brown saying that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

In the countersuit, the NFL receiver says the "'false accusations' earlier this year affected his business dealings of which she had previous knowledge."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September and has remained unsigned.

His release from New England came after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to a second woman who said he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her.

Though he has tried to return to football, Brown was required to meet with the NFL to address the allegations. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league was ready to place him on the commissioner's exempt list if he did sign with a team, and he's not expected to play this year.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old issued a public apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the "bad media and the drama."

He remains a free agent, which was a key point of the recent lawsuit.

"Taylor's acts have all but ruined Brown's career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm," the filing stated.

Brown has denied the assault allegations against him and says his relationship with Taylor was consensual.