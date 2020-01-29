Bears Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Had Shoulder Surgery on Labrum Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder following the season, per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson

The procedure was described as "minor" and should have a recovery time of a couple of months.

Trubisky dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the season and battled a hip injury, though he only missed one game.

The third-year playmaker was expected to build on 2018's Pro Bowl and NFC North-winning effort, but he and the Bears finished 8-8.

The North Carolina product completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and didn't look the part of the franchise quarterback the Bears surely envisioned he'd be when they traded up to select him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Chicago turned to Chase Daniel earlier this season when Trubisky was sidelined and could do so again if the injury extends into training camp.

