Gen.G's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG 2019 Grand Finals

With Thanksgiving drawing nearer, turkey is on the menu in America. But on the global stage, it was all about chicken dinner as guns were drawn by international teams duking it out in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Global Championship Finals.

Over two days, 12 chicken dinners and $4 million in prize earnings were handed out during PUBG's 2019 esports climax. And, at the end of it all, the Korean team Gen.G came out on top and pulled in a calm $2 million for clicking heads, camping chokes and outlasting their foreign cohorts.

After proving their mettle by aiming down their iron sights and ranking among the best in the Korean PUBG region through 2019's three phases, Gen.G made the trip to Oakland, California, for the Global Championship and ensured that big money would be making the trip into their bank accounts.

On Day 1 of the Global Championship, Gen.G won two of the day's six matches and finished atop the pack with 56 points (31 from eliminations). The Chinese team, Four Angry Men, was nipping at their heels with 51 points (and a tournament-leading 34 from eliminations).

Four Angry Men did not let up on Day 2, as they capitalized on the momentum provided by Forever's absurd clutch factor and overtook Gen.G on the leaderboards going into Match 6—leading ahead by two points. North American fan favorites, FaZe Clan, also trailed by just seven points.

Once 4AM was taken out, though, Gen.G made their mark and persevered for long enough to pull out ahead of the competition and finish what they started on Day 1. This marks back-to-back championships for the Korean unit that has stormed into esports.

It remains unclear if Gen.G's prowess will flow into their organization's Overwatch League team, the Seoul Dynasty, but Chelator, Loki, Esther, taemin and Pio should be thrilled, and sighing in relief, now that they've pushed past all other diners and earned the greatest chicken dinner in PUBG.

That prize money is nice, too, as executive chairman Kevin Chou was quick to note on Twitter.



In the end, Gen.G finished atop the leaderboard with 111 points, FaZe Clan earned second place's $600,000 with 101 points and Four Angry Men grabbed bronze's $300,000 with 99 points. It was most certainly a dramatic feast to end the international season.



