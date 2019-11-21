NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 12 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Highlighted by an NFC showdown between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, Week 12 is loaded with enticing matchups for the national NFL audience.

That contest is sandwiched between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys―two of the NFL's most recognizable teams―as the featured game in Sunday's late-afternoon window and Monday's game. The Los Angeles Rams will host the surging Baltimore Ravens in the final matchup of Week 12.

Local broadcast listings for Sunday's early window of games in Week 12 are available on 506Sports.

Week 12 NFL Schedule

Note: TV and live-stream information in parentheses.

Thursday

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox and NFL Network; Fox Sports Go)

Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Detroit Lions at Washington, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC; NBC Sports)

Monday

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN; ESPN App)

What to Watch in the AFC

Although the AFC South isn't glamorous, it's the lone division with all four teams playing each other in Week 12.

Thursday, the Texans host the Colts. They're both 6-4 and clinging to a one-game edge on the 5-5 Titans, who welcome the 4-6 Jaguars to town Sunday afternoon. Those results will provide some much-needed clarity within the South.

In the AFC West, Oakland has an opportunity to match the Kansas City Chiefs' 7-4 record. The Raiders are slight favorites (2.5 points) over the Jets, according to Caesars.

And, much to our delight, the Chiefs and Raiders square off next week. This is a critical game for Oakland.

Buffalo is looking to continue capitalizing on a soft schedule when it hosts 3-7 Denver. The Bills don't need to apologize for their slate, but a trip to Dallas on Thanksgiving and playing Baltimore in Week 14 would make this a valuable win for Buffalo.

Should the Bills lose, however, they'll create a messy AFC wild-card picture instead of entering a challenging stretch with a generally favorable margin for error.

What to Watch in the NFC

Without question, don't miss Sunday night's game.

The winner of the showdown in Santa Clara, California, will leave the weekend standing atop the conference. Green Bay is 8-2 but would continue to hold a tiebreaker on the New Orleans Saints, while San Francisco could improve its NFC-best record to 10-1.

Given what follows, that would be significant for the Niners.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is looking to maintain its pace before a short week. The Saints host the Panthers this Sunday before taking on division rival Atlanta on Thanksgiving night. For good measure, New Orleans hosts the 49ers in Week 14.

This three-week stretch is pivotal for the Saints' chances of securing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Additionally, the NFC East contenders have tough matchups. Philly hosts Seattle, and Dallas travels to New England. While most expectations are either Philadelphia or Dallas will reach the postseason―not both―their mathematical chances of a wild-card berth will approach zero if both teams lose Sunday.

The Rams would be in a similar position since Seattle already owns a two-game advantage and won the earlier matchup. Los Angeles needs this victory over Baltimore to keep its playoff dreams alive.

But if the Seahawks lose, they'll be 8-3 heading into next Monday's tilt against the 8-3 Minnesota Vikings (who have a bye in Week 12). One team would drop to 8-4, and the Rams could suddenly pull even with a victory over Baltimore and then Arizona.

