Antonio Brown Rumors: WR Hopeful Ruling on NFL Return Will Come 'Very Soon'

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown is reportedly holding out hope he'll be able to make a return to the NFL this season pending the conclusion of the NFL's investigation into allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "Brown remains hopeful that a decision will come 'very soon.' There's a sense of optimism from Brown's perspective that he will be cleared to return to the NFL before the 2019 regular season ends."

Brown also publicly apologized to the New England Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday, another indication of his desire to play this season.

Brown, 31, played in one game for the Patriots this season, but was released in September after several allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. His former trainer, Britney Taylor, said he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions and raped her on one of those occasions.

Another woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko she was working on a painting in Brown's house when he approached her with only a small towel over his genitals. The woman said Brown then sent her intimidating text messages after Klemko's report.

Brown went on a Twitter tirade after the Patriots released him, which included him bringing up a solicitation charge against Kraft. Brown has said several times in recent months he was done with the NFL, only to ultimately backtrack from that stance.

Brown met with the NFL last week in a meeting that reportedly lasted eight hours. Separately, he's also filed eight grievances against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders as he attempts to recoup $39.775 million in lost salary from the past year, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

If the NFL clears him of any wrongdoing in its own investigation, teams will then have to determine if they're willing to sign him.

As Florio noted, "Tom Brady reportedly was miffed when Brown was cut, and Brady could be happy to see Brown return for the final weeks of the season. Given the potential benefit of having Brown—and of keeping him from a competitor—a land rush for his services could be sparked if/when he's cleared."

There are a number of teams that could use a wide receiver of Brown's impact. There's little doubt he can still perform at a high level, though there are more questions around him than just his abilities on the field.