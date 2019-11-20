NFL Week 12 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

It's been an exciting and unpredictable NFL season so far, and Week 12 is shaping up to continue that trend. With several divisional battles and marquee matchups on the slate, there should be plenty of on-field excitement for even the most casual football fans.

For those so inclined, the lines and over/unders will provide even more action.

Things kick off Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans. Here, you'll find a closer look at some of the top props for that contest, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and score predictions for every game.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 45.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Houston 28-23

Carolina Panthers (+10, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 44.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+4, 37) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 44.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-18

Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 46) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 39.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-16

Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41.5) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5, 51.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6, 46) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 33-24

Indianapolis Colts Under 26 Points

Over at Oddschecker.com, you can find 1-3 odds that the Colts finish with fewer than 26 points. While this may not seem like the most enticing bet since the Texans defense ranks just 25th overall, consider the following: Houston has surrendered 23.2 points per game, while Indianapolis has averaged 22.7 points and has only scored more than 26 points twice this season.

In addition, the Colts will be without starting running back Marlon Mack and may again be without T.Y. Hilton, though there is a chance the wideout makes his return:

Even without Mack and/or with Hilton, the Colts will likely lean on the run to keep Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Co. on the sidelines. This should lead to a low-scoring game, regardless of whether the strategy yields a win for Indianapolis.

The Colts should be aware that a shootout favors the Texans.

Deshaun Watson Over 25.5 Rushing Yards

An even more favorable prop from Oddschecker.com involves Watson and an over/under of 25.5 rushing yards.

While Watson was held in check on the ground by the Baltimore Ravens last week—he had just 12 rushing yards—Watson has scrambled for 26 or more in six of his 11 outings this season and in five of his last six games.

Watson seems to have gotten more comfortable scrambling in recent weeks, and his ability to do so could be a valuable tool against the Colts and their ninth-ranked run defense.

Houston has a solid backfield combination in Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr., but Watson can help keep the Indianapolis defense off-balance with the occasional run. Doing so would also help slow a Colts pass rush that is serviceable but not great (25 sacks in 11 games).

The last time these two teams met, Watson produced 32 yards on the ground.

DeAndre Hopkins Over 80.5 Receiving Yards

The last prop from Oddschecker.com that we'll examine involves Hopkins and an over/under of 80.5 receiving yards.

This is a mark Hopkins has reached four times this season, including the last time he faced Indianapolis (106 yards). He had 80 receiving yards last week, accounting for nearly half of Watson's 169 passing yards.

The Houston passing attack goes through Hopkins. While the Colts will almost certainly try to double-team him whenever possible, Hopkins is the ultimate cheat code on contested catches. Watson should look to him early and often Thursday night.

With fellow wideout Will Fuller V to be a game-time decision, Watson should once again see a heavy workload against the Colts.