Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

It's Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season, which means that the fantasy playoffs are on the immediate horizon for most season-long leagues—if they haven't arrived already.

Now is not the time to freeroll your starting lineup.

With one final round of byes on the schedule—the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are off—the waiver wire will be the friend of many a fantasy manager in Week 12.

Here, we'll examine some of the top waiver-wire options likely to be available in your fantasy league. They might not replace a Patrick Mahomes or a Dalvin Cook, but they should help survive the bye-week blues and potential provide valuable depth for the postseason.

First, though, you'll find a look at the top 25 flex options in point-per-reception leagues to help you determine where your weak spots may actually lie.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

6. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

9. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

11. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

15. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

16. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

18. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

19. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

20. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

21. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

22. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

25. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Fantasy Football Week 12 Top Adds

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

Demaryius Thomas, WR, New York Jets

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland Raiders

Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

While New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton doesn't have the most favorable matchup in Week 12—he'll be going up against the Chicago Bears and their 10th-ranked pass defense—he's a must-add unless you're already loaded at receiver.

Slayton has emerged as one of Daniel Jones' favorite targets in recent weeks. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Auburn has caught 13 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games. He caught 10 for 121 and two scores last week against the New York Jets.

It's worth starting Slayton if you're in a bind this week because of his projected volume. Sterling Shepard remains in concussion protocol, though he is potentially getting closer to a return.

"They're still going through it, so we'll see what the week brings," head coach Pat Shurmur said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post.

If you're looking for long-term fantasy depth, Slayton is a top option. He's available in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson, WRs, New York Jets

If you're only looking for a bye-week fill-in at receiver, New York Jets wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Robby Anderson are worth looking into. The Jets are hosting the Oakland Raiders, who have given up 262.2 passing yards per game this season.

Anderson brings big-play ability and may be the better option in standard-scoring formats, though he is a boom-or-bust player. He's had just one reception in each of his last two games, though he did find the end zone in Week 11.

Thomas is a better PPR option, though his upside is limited. He had 10 receptions for 128 yards over his last two games.

While Oakland has shown improved pass defense over the last two weeks—Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley passed for just 115 yards—the cross-country trip for the Raiders could take its toll. The result could be a solid outing for both Anderson and Thomas.

Anderson is available in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros, while Thomas is available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you need a bye-week substitute for Mahomes or Kyler Murray, Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Nick Foles is a solid target. He'll be starting his second game back from injured reserve and should be a little more comfortable than he was during last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Foles wasn't terrible statistically against Indianapolis either, passing for 296 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

This week, Foles and the Jaguars travel to take on the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has allowed an average of 256 passing yards this season.

Foles is available in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.