NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 12 Conference Standings and Latest Super Bowl Odds

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Some weekends of the NFL season are loaded with drama and intrigue. Others go mostly by the book.

Week 11 of the 2019 campaign fell into the latter category, which means little movement in the power rankings or Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 12.

Still, it's always a good time to take a lay of the land, so let's get to the latest rankings, odds (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) and league standings before taking stock of our top three teams.

2019 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+450)

2. New England Patriots (+275)

3. San Francisco 49ers (+700)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1300)

5. New Orleans Saints (+400)

6. Green Bay Packers (+1000)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

8. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

9. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

10. Houston Texans (+4500)

11. Buffalo Bills (+4000)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+5000)

13. Oakland Raiders (+3500)

14. Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

15. Tennessee Titans (+25000)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (+4000)

17. Carolina Panthers (+20000)

18. Cleveland Browns (+7500)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)

20. Chicago Bears (+40000)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+25000)

22. Atlanta Falcons (+50000)

23. Los Angeles Chargers (+20000)

24. Denver Broncos (+100000)

25. Detroit Lions (+500000)

26. Arizona Cardinals (+2000000)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+250000)

28. New York Jets (+200000)

29. New York Giants (+500000)

30. Miami Dolphins (+500000)

31. Washington Redskins (+2000000)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (n/a)

Conference Standings

AFC

New England Patriots (9-1)

Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

Houston Texans (6-4)

Oakland Raiders (6-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Cleveland Browns (4-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

Denver Broncos (3-7)

New York Jets (3-7)

Miami Dolphins (2-8)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

NFC

San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Green Bay Packers (8-2)

New Orleans Saints (8-2)

Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

Carolina Panthers (5-5)

Chicago Bears (4-6)

Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

New York Giants (2-8)

Washington Redskins (1-9)

1. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's rapid rise up the MVP rankings has made the Ravens a formidable force. But the way this defense is suddenly tightening the screws has Baltimore looking like an absolute powerhouse.

The Ravens haven't allowed more than 20 points in any of their past five games. While they played the Bengals twice in that stretch, their other matchups came against Russell Wilson's Seahawks (a 30-16 win in Seattle), Tom Brady's Patriots (a 37-20 win dealing New England its first loss of the season) and Deshaun Watson's Texans (a 41-7 steamrolling in which Houston didn't score until the final quarter).

Houston managed a meager 232 yards in that contest or nearly 150 fewer than their per-game average of 380.2. Baltimore picked off both Brady and Wilson, two quarterbacks with a combined seven interceptions on the year.

"Over the past seven weeks, the Ravens have allowed the sixth-fewest years (291.2) and fourth-fewest points (16.0)," ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted. "In that six-game win streak, Baltimore has forced 12 turnovers and has given up nine touchdowns."

2. New England Patriots

New England stamped its early-season success on its dominant defense, and that part of the formula hasn't changed. Through 11 weeks, the Patriots hold the top spot in yards (249.9) and points (10.8) allowed per game.

But this offense is quietly sputtering of late.

The Patriots have just 37 points to show for their last eight quarters. After failing to trade punches with Baltimore, New England came out of its Week 10 bye seemingly positioned to expose a leaky Philadelphia pass defense. Instead, the Pats fell into a 10-0 hole, didn't cross midfield until almost halfway through the second quarter and Brady set a career-high with 14 first-half incompletions.

While New England squeaked out a 17-10 win, its only touchdown of the day came via a pass thrown by wide receiver Julian Edelman.

"I'm happy we won on the road, but at the same time, I just wish we'd score more points," Brady said on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI."We have to figure out how we can fix our problems as best we can."

3. San Francisco 49ers

Following a four-win season with a 9-1 start is sure to raise some eyebrows, so it feels like the 49ers have been constantly put into prove-it positions.

Early wins over the Browns (31-3) and Rams (20-7) weren't nearly the impact victories many may have expected them to be. Sandwiching narrow victories over the Cardinals—their 10-point win on Sunday featured a last-second score on a botched lateral by Arizona—around an overtime loss to the Seahawks doesn't inspire a ton of confidence.

So, yes, there's still plenty to learn about these new-look Niners, and the discovery period is approaching like a locomotive. Over the next three weeks, San Francisco will host Green Bay before heading out for road matchups with Baltimore and New Orleans.

Survive this stretch, and the Niners might silence their critics for good. But stumble, and they could be looking at a steep slide down the standings

"The 49ers have the best record in the NFC right now, but they face a gauntlet to close out the regular season with games vs. the Packers, Ravens, Saints, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks still ahead," David Carr wrote for NFL.com. "Going 4-2 during that stretch seems like a best-case scenario, but I'm not going to rule out the possibility of them losing most—or even (gulp) all—of those games."